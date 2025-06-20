Anna Wintour's Staff Mutiny: 'Boss From Hell' Prompts Fury by Handing Top Magazine Job to 'Unqualified' Nepo Baby

An insider has alleged the decision has sparked immense outrage within the company, claiming that many Vanity Fair staffers feel like Guiducci is "not qualified" for the job and is simply a "nepo hire" due to his connection with Wintour's daughter.

A source said: "There's a real feeling of devastation and sadness (amongst the Vanity Fair staff).

“(They feel) that the person appointed to lead isn't qualified to do this job and isn't an experienced editor, he's a family friend of Anna's and her daughter."