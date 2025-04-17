Phillips exploded on the scene late last year, when she bragged about sleeping with 101 men in a single day as part of a stunt for her platform.

While kissing was a hard no, she seemed more than willing to satisfy her subjects in other ways.

During an interview, Phillips said of the experience: "I wasn't that sore. I think I was just made for taking c---. But, obviously, with the general public, like, most guys, in comparison to when I film with pros, are a lot smaller.

"So, I was pretty used to all the big c---- that the small ones didn't do much damage. And also, I didn't physically, like, actually, penetratively f--- 101. A lot of it was, like, o--- and stuff like that.

"But some guys, like, literally came just as I was taking their pants off, or, like, literally, two seconds in. I wanted them to have a good time. They clearly did, enjoyed themselves."

Phillips also confessed to feeling "robotic" during the act and was overwhelmed with guilt for not providing the men with the experience they desired.