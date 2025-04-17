Your tip
Revealed: The One Intimate Act OnlyFans Shock Merchant Lily Phillips REFUSES To Do with Her Partners — And It Won't Be What You Think

Lily Phillips admitted there is one thing she will not do.

April 16 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Sex champion Lily Phillips will do anything for love, but she won't do that.

The OnlyFans model, who is on a quest to bed 1,000 men in a day, has one strict no-no for her plethora of partners, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Much like Julia Roberts' main rule in Pretty Woman, Phillips says she won't pucker up for her sexual partners.

The 23-year-old told the Stiff Socks podcast: "I won't do any kissing on the set. I'll say before, 'No kissing!'"

She explained that kissing strangers can make you "ill."

"I don't think that's, like, healthy," she explained. "Kissing that many men."

Meanwhile, she reasoned that it's safer to perform oral sex or have full sexual intercourse instead of locking lips.

Phillips exploded on the scene late last year, when she bragged about sleeping with 101 men in a single day as part of a stunt for her platform.

While kissing was a hard no, she seemed more than willing to satisfy her subjects in other ways.

During an interview, Phillips said of the experience: "I wasn't that sore. I think I was just made for taking c---. But, obviously, with the general public, like, most guys, in comparison to when I film with pros, are a lot smaller.

"So, I was pretty used to all the big c---- that the small ones didn't do much damage. And also, I didn't physically, like, actually, penetratively f--- 101. A lot of it was, like, o--- and stuff like that.

"But some guys, like, literally came just as I was taking their pants off, or, like, literally, two seconds in. I wanted them to have a good time. They clearly did, enjoyed themselves."

Phillips also confessed to feeling "robotic" during the act and was overwhelmed with guilt for not providing the men with the experience they desired.

However, some of her "fans" are now worried that Phillips has gone too far.

A woman named Charlotte, who doesn't work in the mental health profession, shared her opinion in her TikTok video – and her followers all expressed the same thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

The caption of the video stated: "I feel like it’s a very concerning cry for help. I mean most girls that get cheated on will just apply for Love Island not bed 1000s of men?"

Charlotte explained in her video: "I genuinely think she needs to be sectioned because she's almost threatening self-harm.

"That's a really abusive thing to do to yourself."

She continued in the video: "Can we all just agree... genuinely with no jokes ever for once in my life... I genuinely think she needs to be sectioned.

"She's almost like threatening, not threatening, but threatening self-harm.

"That's a really abusive thing to do to yourself. Getting used and abused."

Charlotte concluded by insisting she was "really concerned" and suggested "social services or something" to get in touch with Phillips because "that is abuse."

