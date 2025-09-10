Your tip
Charlie Kirk Shooting Update: Trump's Enemy Gavin Newsom Rages Over 'Political Violence In Every Form' After Conservative Activist Was Shot at Utah Valley University Event

The attack on Charlie Kirk has outraged politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Sept. 10 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Democrats and Republicans have come together to condemn the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The outspoken rightwing figure was shot on Wednesday, September 10 while hosting an event in Utah by an unknown assailant who is still on the loose.

charlie kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk was shot while speaking in Utah

Video circulating online showed the moment Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck while speaking and sitting in a tent in the Utah Valley University courtyard.

Students on campus could then be seen running away from the sound of gunshots in a mass herd.

Almost immediately, government leaders on both sides of the aisle put politics aside to share their shock at the situation.

President Trump issued a statement saying: "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

Meanwhile, one of Trump's fiercest critics, California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, tweeted: "The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form."

Putting Politics Aside

Source: FBIDirectorKash/X

Vice President JD Vance tweeted: "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father."

Former vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris shared: "I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.

Democrat and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg added: "Horrific to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot today in Utah. Political violence must be always and totally rejected. Praying for him and all who may have been injured or impacted."

FBI director Kash Patel said: "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

While former Representative Gabby Giffords – herself a victim of a gunshot during a rally – noted: "I'm horrified to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah. Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence. (Husband) Mark and I are praying for Charlie's recovery."

Horrifying Video

Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk
Source: mega

Kirk (right) seen here with Tucker Carlson was an outspoken conservative activist.

Kirk is reportedly in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Horrifying social media videos show the moment the activist was shot. At the time, he was ironically answering a question about mass shootings.

As he started to share his thoughts, a single shot rang out, appearing to strike him in the neck. Kirk jerked his head back and to the side as blood gushed out of his neck.

Within milliseconds, Kirk was surrounded by security officers and emergency responders who rushed to stop the bleeding.

Everybody was Screaming

Charlie Kirk
Source: charliekirk1776/instagram

The 31-year-old is also a new father.

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who was at the event, told Fox News of the events just seconds before the shooting: "People were there. And there were lots of them. You know, he came out, he was throwing hats, riling up the crowd."

According to Chaffetz, Kirk answered questions about religion and then responded to inquiries about "transgender shootings" and "mass killings."

Once the shot was fired, Chaffetz said Kirk "fell back to his left. Everybody hit the deck. Everybody was screaming, then everybody was running."

Update: Kirk has died from his injuries.

