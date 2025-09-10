Charlie Kirk Shooting Update: Trump's Enemy Gavin Newsom Rages Over 'Political Violence In Every Form' After Conservative Activist Was Shot at Utah Valley University Event

Vice President JD Vance tweeted: "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father."

Former vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris shared: "I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.

Democrat and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg added: "Horrific to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot today in Utah. Political violence must be always and totally rejected. Praying for him and all who may have been injured or impacted."

FBI director Kash Patel said: "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

While former Representative Gabby Giffords – herself a victim of a gunshot during a rally – noted: "I'm horrified to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah. Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence. (Husband) Mark and I are praying for Charlie's recovery."