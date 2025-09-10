EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Face Mounting Pressure to Launch Investigation Into President Donald Trump's 'Changing Story' on Twisted Fiend Epstein
Donald Trump appears to be losing track of all the excuses he's made to steer clear of any connection to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but the apparent lies may be catching up to him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After previously calling the Epstein case a "hoax," the controversial president then denied ever sending the sex offender a birthday note, and there's at least one group that wants Trump to now answer for himself under oath.
Time To Investigate Trump?
The Congressional Integrity Project is calling on House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to investigate Trump's "changing story" when it comes to his relationship with Epstein. The organization is hoping to see the 79-year-old "testify under oath about these connections."
They explained in a statement: "Republicans should immediately launch an investigation into Donald Trump’s changing story... First, he called investigations into his Epstein connections a 'hoax.' Then he denied knowing anything about a birthday book. Now we learn this book exists with what appears to be his signature.
"If Congressional Republicans had any dignity, they would drop their sham investigations and stand with Epstein's victims by pursuing a real inquiry into these documented contradictions. Instead, they hide behind phony political theater, avoiding the hard work of actually holding accountable those involved in Epstein's horrific abuse."
They added: "If Congress is truly serious about getting to the truth, it must stop the spectacle and start asking tough questions of everyone involved—including powerful figures who may have knowledge of Epstein's crimes and have offered conflicting accounts of their involvement."
Did Trump Write Epstein A Birthday Note?
Trump has been accused of writing a note to Epstein for his 50th birthday, and also including a sketch of a naked woman.
The alleged message, which ended with a signature labeled as "Donald," written in a way to look like pubic hair on a woman, appears to show a conversation between Trump and the sex creep, with the politician telling Epstein, "they have certain things in common."
"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," the letter concludes.
In response, Trump told NBC News: "I don’t comment on something that's a dead issue. I gave all comments to the staff. It's a dead issue."
Republicans Bow Down To Trump
Despite Trump claiming he was not the author behind the note and sketch, handwriting expert Ruth Myers analyzed the message and told RadarOnline.com the person responsible for it is all about being the center of attention. She also claimed the author has a "personality "more powerful than average."
Trump, who has called the Epstein case a "democratic hoax," and has shut down several reporters asking him about the vile sex beast, appears to have plenty of Republicans in his order, so an investigation seems unlikely, at least in the near future.
When asked if he believed the note was written by Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson replied, "I don't. They say it's not."
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune took the coward's way out and responded: "There's a dispute about whether that's really his signature... So it's just going to be argued back-and-forth."
"I trust what the president said," Rep. Jim Jordan said. "And the Oversight Committee’s looking into it."
On Tuesday, September 9, Comer said the committee had not brought in handwriting experts to verify Trump’s signature on the letter, and declared it was not an important issue.
"The focus, again, is on trying to provide justice to the victims," Comer said.
The White House has also, to no one's surprise, denied Trump ever wrote the note.