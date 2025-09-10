EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Face Mounting Pressure to Launch Investigation Into President Donald Trump's 'Changing Story' on Twisted Fiend Epstein

The Congressional Integrity Project is calling on House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to investigate Trump's "changing story" when it comes to his relationship with Epstein. The organization is hoping to see the 79-year-old "testify under oath about these connections."

They explained in a statement: "Republicans should immediately launch an investigation into Donald Trump’s changing story... First, he called investigations into his Epstein connections a 'hoax.' Then he denied knowing anything about a birthday book. Now we learn this book exists with what appears to be his signature.

"If Congressional Republicans had any dignity, they would drop their sham investigations and stand with Epstein's victims by pursuing a real inquiry into these documented contradictions. Instead, they hide behind phony political theater, avoiding the hard work of actually holding accountable those involved in Epstein's horrific abuse."

They added: "If Congress is truly serious about getting to the truth, it must stop the spectacle and start asking tough questions of everyone involved—including powerful figures who may have knowledge of Epstein's crimes and have offered conflicting accounts of their involvement."