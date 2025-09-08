Your tip
Trump's Birthday Note Bombshell: Don's Alleged Message and Naked Lady Sketch to Epstein Finally Uncovered — After Prez Denied 'Drawing Pictures'

An alleged note and drawing to Jeffrey Epstein has been revealed.

Sept. 8 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

A note allegedly written by President Trump to Jeffrey Epstein for the pedophile's 50th birthday has been revealed, and it includes a sketch of a naked woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rep. Robert Garcia took to X to post the alleged letter, which concludes with a signature noted as "Donald," written in a way to look like pubic hair on a woman.

What Does The Note Say?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has once again found himself connected to Epstein, this time with an alleged birthday note.

The alleged message to Epstein is written as a conversation between Trump and the sex creep, with the president telling Epstein, "they have certain things in common."

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," the letter concludes.

In his caption, Garcia called out Vice President JD Vance, and went off: "Hey VP, turns out the story isn’t bull----, and your boss lied about the birthday note. You going to apologize now, amirite?"

In July, the Wall Street Journal first reported on the alleged note; however, an image of the note was not published. Despite this, Trump was quick to shut down the accusations.

Trump Denies Ever Drawing The Sketch

Photo of alleged birthday note from Trump to Epstein
Source: @RobertGarcia/X

The note allegedly sent from Trump features a sketch of a naked woman.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women," the 79-year-old responded at the time. "It's not my language. It's not my words."

He would later take it to Truth Social to rage again, as he said: "The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk.

"Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I'm going to sue his a-- off, and that of his third-rate newspaper..."

Trump was true to his words, as 24 hours after the story dropped, he filed the lawsuit in federal court in Florida, accusing the journal, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, of making up the story.

The President Is A Fan Of Drawing?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The note was believed to have been part of an album compiled for the sex offender's birthday.

The letter is believed to have appeared in a leather-bound album compiled in 2003 by Epstein's convicted madam and sex trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, for his milestone birthday. Former President Bill Clinton also praised the sex offender in the same album, highlighting Epstein's "childlike curiosity."

While Trump claimed he does not draw pictures, several of his drawings have been auctioned off for charity. A sketch of the Manhattan skyline, drawn by the former reality star in 2005 and featuring Trump Tower, sold for $29,184 at a Julien’s Auctions event in 2017.

A similar sketch from 1995 of the Empire State Building took in $16,000 at a separate charity auction.

Following Garcia's post, the White House quickly responded.

A Connection Between Trump And Epstein?

Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Trump has done everything in his power to bury his connection to the late pedophile.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cried on X: "The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire 'Birthday Card' story is false. As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.

"President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation."

Leavitt then bashed the original piece's writer, claiming they did not receive any time to respond to the story.

Trump, who in 2002 told New York Magazine that Epstein is a "terrific guy," has tried to avoid any connection with the late financier, who is believed to have died by suicide while in federal custody in New York City in 2019 as he awaited trial on new sex trafficking charges.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old has even called the Epstein files a 'democratic hoax.'

The controversial politician has called his connection to Epstein a "hoax," and even claimed he was not in the files when asked by reporters in July.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump's name allegedly appears "multiple times" in the documents, and he was reportedly informed of this by his Attorney General, Pam Bondi.

