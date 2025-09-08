Decarlos Brown Jr. Update: GoFundMe Pulls Fundraiser Asking For Legal Help for Accused Killer... After Sicko Was Captured Stabbing Ukrainian Refugee on Train 'Three Times'

GoFundMe has booted a fundraiser asking for money for Decarlos Brown Jr., the man accused of stabbing and killing a Ukrainian refugee on a train, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Brown, a career criminal, was captured on camera stabbing Iryna Zarutskaya in horrifying footage that has shocked the country.

Article continues below advertisement

Support For An Alleged Killer?

The fundraiser had asked for legal support for the suspect, money that would also go toward the "fight against the racism and bias against our people." A statement on the page read: "While what happened on the Blue Line was a tragedy, what we mustn't lose sight of is the fact that Decarlos Brown Jr. was failed categorically by the judicial system and the mental health services of North Carolina, and as such is not entirely to blame for what happened. "Raising money to assist with legal fees for Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. Anything helps fight against the racism and bias against our people. Thank you for giving us a hand to push against this corrupt narrative." The fundraiser set a goal of $35,000 before it was shut down.

Article continues below advertisement

GoFundMe Responds

Source: GOFUNDME The fundraiser asked people for legal support for Brown, a career criminal.

Social media users were quick to display their outrage, as one person went off: "The fact that anyone would even consider raising funds to help him shows how absolutely broken a portion of the American public is beyond repair." Another added: "This society is sick. To think someone would even think of starting a GoFundMe, let alone donating to it, is unsettling," and one demanded, "GoFundMe needs to publish names of those that set up these accounts. The public deserves to know." In response, the popular fundraiser platform said: "GoFundMe’s Terms of Service explicitly prohibit fundraisers that raise money for the legal defense of anyone formally charged with an alleged violent crime. "Consistent with this long-standing policy, this fundraiser has been removed from the platform and the donors who contributed to the fundraiser have been fully refunded."

Article continues below advertisement

Sick Footage Reveals Brutal Crime

Source: Charlotte Area Transit System/via wbtv Last month, Brown was captured stabbing the 23-year-old model while on a train in North Carolina.

Footage of the attack has rocked viewers, as it shows 23-year-old Zarutska being stabbed to death on a crowded light rail in Charlotte. Before being stabbed, Zarutska was captured entering the train wearing a baseball cap and a pizzeria uniform. She is then seen taking a seat in front of Brown, as she begins to look at her phone. Just minutes later, Brown Jr. appears to take out a folding knife and stabs Zarutska three times, at least once in the neck, according to police. Following the attack, 34-year-old Brown walks up the train car, takes off his sweatshirt, and waits by the door as blood drips from him onto the floor. Zarutska was seen grabbing her neck and collapsing in her seat. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @lucaveros225/instagram Zarutska was a Ukrainian refugee.