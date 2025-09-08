Hollywood Feud Erupts as Ryan Reynolds Admits He Angered Denzel Washington Over an 'Inexcusable' Disturbance on Movie Set

The two costarred in the 2012 action thriller Safe House, and Reynolds, 48, fessed up to his faux pas during an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5.

Ryan Reynolds admitted he was responsible for botching a dramatic scene with Denzel Washington , but blamed the "inexcusable" disturbance on others at the time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The song was the ringtone on Reynolds' cell phone, but he didn't want to admit to his costar that he completely ruined the take.

"He’s been shot, wounded, dying, admits all the stuff that he did wrong. Tears start rolling down his face. And suddenly you hear — and this is take two, by the way, because take one there was a technical problem — we hear ‘Come fly with me, let’s fly, let’s fly away," Reynolds confessed, breaking into Frank Sinatra 's classic tune.

Reynolds described the pivotal scene that occurs towards the end of the film and how Washington, 70, was immersed in the moment.

Reynolds blamed crew members for messing up Washington's scene when it was really his fault.

Despite trying to stay in the moment, Washington's concentration was broken, and he stopped the scene to ask, "Who the f---" about why their phone rang.

Not about to take the blame, Reynolds pinned it on the stuntmen present.

"I stand up and look at all the stuntmen around me, and I go, ‘Who the f---'s phone is that? Inexcusable!'" the actor huffed.

The Deadpool star said he quietly turned to the assistant director and mouthed, "It was me," and gestured for them to roll film and reshoot the scene without letting Washington know he was behind the botched take.

"[The assistant director] was like, ‘D, can you do another one?’ And [Washington] was like, ‘We’re going to have to, aren’t we?'" Reynolds recalled. "And I’m like, ‘Yes, the stuntmen! Inexcusable!'"