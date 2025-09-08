Your tip
Hollywood Feud Erupts as Ryan Reynolds Admits He Angered Denzel Washington Over an 'Inexcusable' Disturbance on Movie Set

Reynolds' thought his story about ruining Washington's take was hilarious, but fans thought otherwise.

Sept. 8 2025, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds admitted he was responsible for botching a dramatic scene with Denzel Washington, but blamed the "inexcusable" disturbance on others at the time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two costarred in the 2012 action thriller Safe House, and Reynolds, 48, fessed up to his faux pas during an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5.

Botched Take

Photo of Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds
Washington and Reynolds are seen at Safe House's 2012 red carpet premiere.

Reynolds described the pivotal scene that occurs towards the end of the film and how Washington, 70, was immersed in the moment.

"He’s been shot, wounded, dying, admits all the stuff that he did wrong. Tears start rolling down his face. And suddenly you hear — and this is take two, by the way, because take one there was a technical problem — we hear ‘Come fly with me, let’s fly, let’s fly away," Reynolds confessed, breaking into Frank Sinatra's classic tune.

The song was the ringtone on Reynolds' cell phone, but he didn't want to admit to his costar that he completely ruined the take.

'Inexcusable!'

Photo of Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds blamed crew members for messing up Washington's scene when it was really his fault.

Despite trying to stay in the moment, Washington's concentration was broken, and he stopped the scene to ask, "Who the f---" about why their phone rang.

Not about to take the blame, Reynolds pinned it on the stuntmen present.

"I stand up and look at all the stuntmen around me, and I go, ‘Who the f---'s phone is that? Inexcusable!'" the actor huffed.

The Deadpool star said he quietly turned to the assistant director and mouthed, "It was me," and gestured for them to roll film and reshoot the scene without letting Washington know he was behind the botched take.

"[The assistant director] was like, ‘D, can you do another one?’ And [Washington] was like, ‘We’re going to have to, aren’t we?'" Reynolds recalled. "And I’m like, ‘Yes, the stuntmen! Inexcusable!'"

'What a Weasel'

Photo of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Fans have turned on Lively and Reynolds ever since the actress started a brutal legal war with Baldoni.

While the audience at Reynold's TIFF event laughed as he recounted the story, those who saw the video on X had a different reaction.

"Not surprised he lied about it. A little surprised he came clean," one person wrote in the comments, while a second sneered, "Ryan Reynolds is an elitist who blames the working man for his mistakes, got it."

"Did he really think this was some charming story...that he is an a------ that blames the hardworking, underpaid crew when HE f---- up a take? Did he expect this to help his & his wife's image these days?" a third user fumed while a fourth person mentioned Reynolds' embattled wife, jeering, "What a weasel. He and Blake Lively are perfect together."

Lively, 37, is currently involved in a bitter legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and costar, Justin Baldoni.

sydney sweeney weight gain boxer christy martin new movie fast food pp

More Cringeworthy Behavior

Photo of Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds had several other cringeworthy moments at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Reynolds' admission that he was the one who put Washington through a brutal third take of the scene comes amid other controversies the actor has caused while at TIFF.

On September 4, Reynolds was rude to a child reporter who was covering the red carpet premiere of John Candy: I Like Me for Canada's CTV.

When The Proposal star got to the nervous youngster, he blurted out, '"Hi, what's your question for me, buddy?" without asking the little boy's name or exchanging any other pleasantries.

When the child responded, "Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," Reynolds cut him off, saying, "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question."

The star also got into an argument with Schitt's Creek actor Eugene Levy on the same red carpet.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling told RadarOnline that Reynolds told his fellow Canadian, "Bulls---, man," before Levy responded, “Language, you don’t need to speak so harsh." An irritated Reynold fired back, "Please don’t ever tell me how I can talk to people."

