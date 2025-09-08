Schwarzenegger-Kennedy Feud Laid Bare as High-profile Family Members is Snubbed From Family's Idaho Wedding
John F. Kennedy's only grandson Jack Schlossberg has been snubbed by his cousins and was not invited to Patrick Schwarzenegger's recent wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Schlossberg, 32, being left off the high-profile wedding guest list has since exposed a fracture among the Kennedy dynasty's family members.
Patrick Schwarzenegger Marries Abby Champion in Star-Studded Wedding
The White Lotus star tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Abby Champion in a luxury, three-day wedding event.
Money was no object for the couple, who hosted guests at the extravagant Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club. The pristine property, which overlooks Lake Coeur d’Alene, rental fees start at a whopping $20,000.
Patrick, 31, wore a cream tuxedo and black dress slacks, while his bride, 28, wore a sleeveless gown paired with a floor-length veil.
Patrick Snubs Cousin Jack Schlossberg From Guest List
Notable names on the guest list included Patrick's older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt, as well as Patrick's co-star Jason Isaacs and actor Rob Lowe.
Even Patrick's half-brother Joseph Baena, 27, who dad Arnold Schwarzenegger secretly fathered with the family's housekeeper, was in attendance. But no Scholssberg in sight.
Given Patrick's recent success on the hit HBO series, plus dad Arnold and mom Maria Shriver's checkbooks, some may assume budget or the venue explained why Schlossberg did not receive an invite.
But insiders made it clear neither played a factor – and the outspoken social media influencer's invitation was not lost in the mail.
Schlossberg's Absence at Patrick's Wedding 'Felt Deliberate'
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "This wasn't about space. The ceremony had family everywhere — Arnold, Maria, Katherine, Chris Pratt — but no Jack.
"The guest list was curated and he was left out."
For years rumors have swirled about distance between the Kennedys and Schwarzeneggers – to the point some have been shocked to learn of the family ties.
Another insider recalled one awkward moment from the wedding, "One guest said, 'Isn't Jack a cousin? Why isn't he here?'" before adding, "It felt deliberate, not accidental."
Patrick's Relationship With Schlossberg
Schlossberg himself recently admitted life with his relatives has been managed like "a holding company" instead of a doting extended family, making his absence at the event more glaring.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Schlossberg has given his famous family members headaches over the past year with his excessive and unhinged social media posts, which many felt threatened the Kennedys' prestigious reputation.
Some sources claimed family members went as far as saying he was more Schlossberg than he was Kennedy in an attempt to distance themselves from his antics.
This isn't the first time there's been rumored beef between Patrick and his outspoken cousin.
When Schlossberg went on a social media rant before the 2024 Met Gala, urging those to join him in boycotting the event, sources said Patrick "didn't flinch" and continued with plans to attend fashion's biggest night.
A source claimed at the time: "Jack made his stance loud and clear, but Patrick doesn't care."
The insider noted despite his family's political roots, Patrick was "on a different track – one that includes red carpets, not political rants."