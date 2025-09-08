Schwarzenegger-Kennedy Feud Laid Bare as High-profile Family Members is Snubbed From Family's Idaho Wedding

Notable names on the guest list included Patrick's older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt, as well as Patrick's co-star Jason Isaacs and actor Rob Lowe.

Even Patrick's half-brother Joseph Baena, 27, who dad Arnold Schwarzenegger secretly fathered with the family's housekeeper, was in attendance. But no Scholssberg in sight.

Given Patrick's recent success on the hit HBO series, plus dad Arnold and mom Maria Shriver's checkbooks, some may assume budget or the venue explained why Schlossberg did not receive an invite.

But insiders made it clear neither played a factor – and the outspoken social media influencer's invitation was not lost in the mail.