Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Jack Schlossberg

Schwarzenegger-Kennedy Feud Laid Bare as High-profile Family Members is Snubbed From Family's Idaho Wedding

Photo of Patrick Schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA

Patrick Schwarzenegger left one famous family member off his wedding guest list.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

John F. Kennedy's only grandson Jack Schlossberg has been snubbed by his cousins and was not invited to Patrick Schwarzenegger's recent wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Schlossberg, 32, being left off the high-profile wedding guest list has since exposed a fracture among the Kennedy dynasty's family members.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Schwarzenegger Marries Abby Champion in Star-Studded Wedding

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA

Patrick tied the knot with Abby Champion in a three-day, star-studded Idaho wedding.

The White Lotus star tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Abby Champion in a luxury, three-day wedding event.

Money was no object for the couple, who hosted guests at the extravagant Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club. The pristine property, which overlooks Lake Coeur d’Alene, rental fees start at a whopping $20,000.

Patrick, 31, wore a cream tuxedo and black dress slacks, while his bride, 28, wore a sleeveless gown paired with a floor-length veil.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Snubs Cousin Jack Schlossberg From Guest List

Photo of Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA

Patrick's parents, dad Arnold and mom Maria Shriver, family, and co-stars attended the wedding.

Notable names on the guest list included Patrick's older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt, as well as Patrick's co-star Jason Isaacs and actor Rob Lowe.

Even Patrick's half-brother Joseph Baena, 27, who dad Arnold Schwarzenegger secretly fathered with the family's housekeeper, was in attendance. But no Scholssberg in sight.

Given Patrick's recent success on the hit HBO series, plus dad Arnold and mom Maria Shriver's checkbooks, some may assume budget or the venue explained why Schlossberg did not receive an invite.

But insiders made it clear neither played a factor – and the outspoken social media influencer's invitation was not lost in the mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Schlossberg's Absence at Patrick's Wedding 'Felt Deliberate'

Photo of Jack Schlossberg
Source: MEGA

Sources said Schlossberg's absence at the wedding 'felt deliberate, not accidental.'

A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "This wasn't about space. The ceremony had family everywhere — Arnold, Maria, Katherine, Chris Pratt — but no Jack.

"The guest list was curated and he was left out."

For years rumors have swirled about distance between the Kennedys and Schwarzeneggers – to the point some have been shocked to learn of the family ties.

Another insider recalled one awkward moment from the wedding, "One guest said, 'Isn't Jack a cousin? Why isn't he here?'" before adding, "It felt deliberate, not accidental."

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick's Relationship With Schlossberg

Photo of Jack Schlossberg
Source: MEGA

Sources said Patrick 'didn't finch' when Schlossberg went on a rant about boycotting the Met Gala and still attended the event.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

EXCLUSIVE: Read Word-for-word the Letter Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Sent to Grandmother Priscilla Days After Her Death — Confirming She Pulled the Plug on Life Support Amid Legal Turmoil

Split photo of Ryan Reynolds and Eugene Levy

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds' Expletive-laden Meltdown at Eugene Levy, 78, on Red-carpet Exposed Word-for-word — 'Don't Ever Tell Me How I Can Talk to People!'

Schlossberg himself recently admitted life with his relatives has been managed like "a holding company" instead of a doting extended family, making his absence at the event more glaring.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Schlossberg has given his famous family members headaches over the past year with his excessive and unhinged social media posts, which many felt threatened the Kennedys' prestigious reputation.

Some sources claimed family members went as far as saying he was more Schlossberg than he was Kennedy in an attempt to distance themselves from his antics.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time there's been rumored beef between Patrick and his outspoken cousin.

When Schlossberg went on a social media rant before the 2024 Met Gala, urging those to join him in boycotting the event, sources said Patrick "didn't flinch" and continued with plans to attend fashion's biggest night.

A source claimed at the time: "Jack made his stance loud and clear, but Patrick doesn't care."

The insider noted despite his family's political roots, Patrick was "on a different track – one that includes red carpets, not political rants."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.