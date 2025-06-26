Your tip
How Arnold Schwarzenegger's Kids Have Snubbed His Lovechild With Very Public Display of Unity at Dad's New TV Show Premiere

Source: MEGA
June 26 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

Arnold Schwarzenegger's kids have snubbed his lovechild with a very public display of unity.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor's four eldest children all arrived together at a recent premiere and posed together on the red carpet – but his youngest son was left in the dust.

Family United

Source: MEGA

Schwarzenegger posed with his children at the premiere.

At Schwarzenegger's season 2 premiere of FUBAR on June 11 in Los Angeles, the Hollywood icon posed with his four children with his ex-wife Maria ShriverKatherine, 33, Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27.

His youngest child, Joseph Baena, 27, was in attendance, but he was left posing solo with his dad.

As previously reported back in 2011, Schwarzenegger welcomed Joseph during his affair with former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

After the actor admitted Joseph, who was already 15 years old at the time, was his biological son, it ended his 25-year marriage to Shriver.

A source told People magazine about the obvious red carpet snub: "Joseph's accepted by Arnold, but most of his siblings keep their distance."

An insider told New Idea: "It's a shame because Joseph has been nothing but a gentleman about it all. Especially as he and Christopher are so close in age — but it's never going to be a comfortable situation. Joseph doesn't have a problem being left out of the photo, but it obviously upsets his dad's fans."

'It Was A Nightmare'

Source: MEGA

The actor welcomed a son during his affair.

Despite the cheating scandal erupting over a decade ago, it appears the pain is still there.

The insider added: "It was a nightmare. The kids have never really recovered from. They know it's not Joseph's fault, but they are very loyal to their mom and Joseph's arrival ended Maria's marriage to their dad."

In the 2023 Netflix docuseries Arnold, the actor shared his side of the story, opening up about the moment he broke the news of his love child to his wife at the time.

Schwarzenegger said: "Maria and I went to counseling once a week. And in one of the sessions the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph.' And I was like — I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth."

Maria's Take On The Scandal

Source: MEGA

Shriver said her husband's reveal left her 'wracked with confusion.'

In Shriver's new book, I Am Maria, the former news anchor opened up about the heartache she faced after learning about the affair and love child.

The two had what appeared to be a solid marriage, up until Shriver confronted Baena inside their home – where she admitted to sleeping with Schwarzenegger.

Shriver wrote: "It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me."

She continued: "I was consumed with grief and wracked with confusion, anger, fear, sadness, and anxiety. I was unsure now of who I was, where I belonged. Honestly, it was brutal, and I was terrified.

"As I sat on my hotel room floor in the dark, alone with tears streaming down my face, I thought to myself: Maria, this doesn't have to be the end of you."

Shriver confessed she used "various therapists, healers, shamans, and psychics" to help her recover from the scandal that rocked Hollywood.

Source: MEGA

The actor has welcomed his love child with open arms.

