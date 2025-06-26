How Arnold Schwarzenegger's Kids Have Snubbed His Lovechild With Very Public Display of Unity at Dad's New TV Show Premiere

At Schwarzenegger's season 2 premiere of FUBAR on June 11 in Los Angeles, the Hollywood icon posed with his four children with his ex-wife Maria Shriver – Katherine, 33, Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27.

His youngest child, Joseph Baena, 27, was in attendance, but he was left posing solo with his dad.

As previously reported back in 2011, Schwarzenegger welcomed Joseph during his affair with former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

After the actor admitted Joseph, who was already 15 years old at the time, was his biological son, it ended his 25-year marriage to Shriver.

A source told People magazine about the obvious red carpet snub: "Joseph's accepted by Arnold, but most of his siblings keep their distance."

An insider told New Idea: "It's a shame because Joseph has been nothing but a gentleman about it all. Especially as he and Christopher are so close in age — but it's never going to be a comfortable situation. Joseph doesn't have a problem being left out of the photo, but it obviously upsets his dad's fans."