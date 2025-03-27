Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shares Devastation As He Mourns Tragic Family Death: 'It's Been Our Most Confusing and Difficult Week'

It's been a difficult few days for the Schwarzenegger family. Joseph Baena, the 27-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, announced on Instagram Wednesday the heartbreaking news that his young nephew, Vicente, had passed away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: @JOEBAENA/INSTAGRAM The 27-year-old revealed his young nephew Vicente had passed away in an Instagram tribute.

Baena revealed it’s been the most "confusing" week for his family, noting: "We never truly know what weight a person carries or what battles they struggle with." The actor started his caption: "It’s been a week since my nephew, Vicente, left us and it’s been the most difficult and confusing week of my family’s life."

Source: @JOEBAENA/INSTAGRAM The actor shared a variety of family photos and videos alongside Vicente.

"All I can think about is what a kind, funny, caring and smart kid he is and how much we all love him. We miss him so much and still can’t believe this is all real." He continued: "We miss him so much and still can’t believe this is all real. I can’t help but be frustrated, mad, confused and sad for this tragic event."

Baena shared while he mourns with his family, he encourages those struggling to be kind to themselves, seek support, and remember their lives have value and they are loved. He concluded: "We miss you Vicente. Rest in peace." His post contained a few photos and videos of Vicente, including some at the young boy's graduation ceremony.

Another snap captured Vicente on Baena's shoulders, both smiling broadly as they posed with their arms raised in front of a fountain. One photo captured Baena with Vicente and their family, who were there to support him during his time on Dancing With The Stars in 2022.

Also included was a family photo that showed Baena's 64-year-old mother, Mildred Patricia Baena. In the comments, people have been sharing their condolences with the Schwarzenegger family. DWTS pro Sasha Farber wrote: "Sending u and your family love so sorry."

Actress Selma Blair said: "I am so sorry to hear this. May his memory be a blessing." The identity of Vicente's parents remains unclear, but Joseph has a half-sister, Jackie Rozo, on his mother's side.

Source: MEGA Baena has a half-sister on his mother's side and four half-siblings from Schwarzenegger's side.

Baena also has half-siblings from his father's side: Katherine, Patrick, Christina, and Christopher, whom Schwarzenegger shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver. On Wednesday, Shiver spoke about her relationship with Schwarzenegger, reflecting on the aftermath of his 2011 affair – where he admitted to fathering Baena with their former housekeeper, Mildred.

Shiver was blindsided by Schwarzenegger's revelation about fathering a child with their housekeeper, which led to their separation. It took years for their divorce to be finalized as Shriver sought healing. Today, she says she's in a "good place" and they co-parent their kids. Despite their past, they’ve maintained a strong connection, with nearly 50 years of shared history. They married in 1986, separated in 2011, and finalized their divorce in 2021.

Source: MEGA Baena last appeared in the 2024 film 'Gunner,' with a few upcoming projects currently in post-production.