Patrick Schwarzenegger Weds Abby Champion in Stunning Idaho Ceremony After Having to Postpone to Film 'The White Lotus'
After famously postponing his wedding to film the latest season of The White Lotus, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, is officially off the market.
The 31-year-old heartthrob exchanged vows with his stunning bride, Abby Champion, in a dreamy lakeside ceremony, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Wedding
The couple was wed at the luxurious Gozzer Ranch country club, nestled in the scenic Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where they said "I do" amid breathtaking views of the shimmering lake.
Abby donned a romantic full-skirted cream gown and a delicate veil, while Patrick looked dapper in a chic cream tuxedo paired with sleek black trousers.
Among the intimate gathering of guests was none other than Patrick's action movie star father, 78, who garnered attention in a vibrant crimson ensemble alongside ex-wife Maria Shriver, 69. The couple's wedding celebration also included Abby's parents, Greg and Laura, with Laura gracefully clad in a flowing lilac gown.
Joining the festivities were Patrick's lively sister Katherine, 35, her husband Chris Pratt, 46, and Abby's model sister, Baskin, adding to the star-studded guest list.
Gozzer Ranch
The glam wedding followed an exciting celebratory weekend as Abby and Patrick relished their time on the lake days prior. Patrick was spotted beating the 89-degree heat by floating in the refreshing waters, while Abby enjoyed a fun-filled speedboat adventure with friends.
Weddings at the exclusive Gozzer Ranch typically start at a whopping $20,000 for a three-day bash, making this high-profile celebration all the more coveted. Couples typically opt for the picturesque Lake Club, perched atop a stunning bluff overlooking the idyllic waters, with additional options including scenic golf tees and charming private orchards.
Despite Arnold owning a ranch in Ketchum, Idaho, Patrick and Abby frequently vacation at Gozzer Ranch and were previously seen soaking up the sun there in July 2022 alongside family friends.
The White Lotus
Earlier this year, Patrick noted that the couple's wedding had been delayed due to his star-making role in The White Lotus, which he humorously addressed in his recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. He shared: "Finally, a year and a half ago, we got engaged. It was our moment. But then I booked White Lotus and had to push it back!"
Happily, Patrick's new wife, Abby, was all in favor of postponing their nuptials, and Patrick gushed: "She was so happy. She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan."
EXCLUSIVE: Eminem's Overdose Horror — Radar Reveals How the Rapper's 'Prescription Drug Addiction' Landed Him in the Hospital Following a Near-Death Experience
Patrick and Abby
The pair, who have been together since 2015, officially announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2023 with the touching caption: "FOREVER AND EVER."
In a charming twist of fate, Patrick revealed how they first crossed paths, stating, "She was actually on a date with another friend of mine," which only made their story even more enchanting.
He candidly noted: "Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more."