Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger Weds Abby Champion in Stunning Idaho Ceremony After Having to Postpone to Film 'The White Lotus'

Composite photo of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion
Source: @abbychampion/Instagram

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are officially married.

Profile Image

Sept. 7 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

After famously postponing his wedding to film the latest season of The White Lotus, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, is officially off the market.

The 31-year-old heartthrob exchanged vows with his stunning bride, Abby Champion, in a dreamy lakeside ceremony, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Wedding

patrick schwarzenegger weds abby champion idaho ceremony white lotus
Source: @abbychampion/Instagram

The 31-year-old actor said 'I do' to Abby Champion in an intimate lakeside ceremony.

The couple was wed at the luxurious Gozzer Ranch country club, nestled in the scenic Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where they said "I do" amid breathtaking views of the shimmering lake.

Abby donned a romantic full-skirted cream gown and a delicate veil, while Patrick looked dapper in a chic cream tuxedo paired with sleek black trousers.

Among the intimate gathering of guests was none other than Patrick's action movie star father, 78, who garnered attention in a vibrant crimson ensemble alongside ex-wife Maria Shriver, 69. The couple's wedding celebration also included Abby's parents, Greg and Laura, with Laura gracefully clad in a flowing lilac gown.

Joining the festivities were Patrick's lively sister Katherine, 35, her husband Chris Pratt, 46, and Abby's model sister, Baskin, adding to the star-studded guest list.

Gozzer Ranch

patrick schwarzenegger weds abby champion idaho ceremony white lotus
Source: @abbychampion/Instagram

The wedding of Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Abby Champion held at the Gozzer Ranch resort in Coeur d'Alene Idaho.

The glam wedding followed an exciting celebratory weekend as Abby and Patrick relished their time on the lake days prior. Patrick was spotted beating the 89-degree heat by floating in the refreshing waters, while Abby enjoyed a fun-filled speedboat adventure with friends.

Weddings at the exclusive Gozzer Ranch typically start at a whopping $20,000 for a three-day bash, making this high-profile celebration all the more coveted. Couples typically opt for the picturesque Lake Club, perched atop a stunning bluff overlooking the idyllic waters, with additional options including scenic golf tees and charming private orchards.

Despite Arnold owning a ranch in Ketchum, Idaho, Patrick and Abby frequently vacation at Gozzer Ranch and were previously seen soaking up the sun there in July 2022 alongside family friends.

The White Lotus

patrick schwarzenegger weds abby champion idaho ceremony white lotus
Source: @abbychampion/Instagram

Patrik had to postpone the wedding to film 'The White Lotus'.

Earlier this year, Patrick noted that the couple's wedding had been delayed due to his star-making role in The White Lotus, which he humorously addressed in his recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. He shared: "Finally, a year and a half ago, we got engaged. It was our moment. But then I booked White Lotus and had to push it back!"

Happily, Patrick's new wife, Abby, was all in favor of postponing their nuptials, and Patrick gushed: "She was so happy. She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan."

Patrick and Abby

patrick schwarzenegger weds abby champion idaho ceremony white lotus
Source: MEGA

The now married couple have been together since 2015.

The pair, who have been together since 2015, officially announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2023 with the touching caption: "FOREVER AND EVER."

In a charming twist of fate, Patrick revealed how they first crossed paths, stating, "She was actually on a date with another friend of mine," which only made their story even more enchanting.

He candidly noted: "Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more."

