Patrick Schwarzenegger Weds Abby Champion in Stunning Idaho Ceremony After Having to Postpone to Film 'The White Lotus'

The couple was wed at the luxurious Gozzer Ranch country club, nestled in the scenic Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where they said "I do" amid breathtaking views of the shimmering lake.

Abby donned a romantic full-skirted cream gown and a delicate veil, while Patrick looked dapper in a chic cream tuxedo paired with sleek black trousers.

Among the intimate gathering of guests was none other than Patrick's action movie star father, 78, who garnered attention in a vibrant crimson ensemble alongside ex-wife Maria Shriver, 69. The couple's wedding celebration also included Abby's parents, Greg and Laura, with Laura gracefully clad in a flowing lilac gown.

Joining the festivities were Patrick's lively sister Katherine, 35, her husband Chris Pratt, 46, and Abby's model sister, Baskin, adding to the star-studded guest list.