EXCLUSIVE: Eminem's Overdose Horror — Radar Reveals How the Rapper's 'Prescription Drug Addiction' Landed Him in the Hospital Following a Near-Death Experience

"I got into this vicious cycle of, 'I'm depressed so I need more pills,'" the 8 Mile star reveals in Stans, a new documentary. "Then your tolerance gets so high that you end up overdosing.

"I woke up in the hospital and I didn't know what happened. I [had] tubes in me and s**t and I couldn't get up, I wanted to move."

By the time he overdosed, he'd been abusing prescription pills – including Vicodin, Valium, Ambien and Xanax – taking up to 20 pills a day starting in the late 1990s until around 2008.

But his near-death experience made him realize he was "gonna die" if he didn't change his life.

Adding to his motivation to get clean was the realization that he missed a guitar recital for his daughter Hailie, now 29.