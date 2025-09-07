Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Eminem
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Eminem's Overdose Horror — Radar Reveals How the Rapper's 'Prescription Drug Addiction' Landed Him in the Hospital Following a Near-Death Experience

photo of Eminem
Source: MEGA

Eminem has opened up about a past overdose horror, which led him to getting sober.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 7 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rap icon Eminem reveals that a near-fatal drug overdose was the wake-up call that finally inspired him to get sober after years of drug addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Slim Shady rapper, 52, was in such bad condition after the OD that his manager, Paul Rosenberg, was afraid he had suffered brain damage. Not only was it unclear if he would ever record another album, but he also struggled to relearn how to walk, talk and even rap again.

Article continues below advertisement

Horror Overdose

Article continues below advertisement
Manager Paul Rosenberg once feared Eminem had suffered brain damage after his overdose.
Source: MEGA

Manager Paul Rosenberg once feared Eminem had suffered brain damage after his overdose.

Article continues below advertisement

"I got into this vicious cycle of, 'I'm depressed so I need more pills,'" the 8 Mile star reveals in Stans, a new documentary. "Then your tolerance gets so high that you end up overdosing.

"I woke up in the hospital and I didn't know what happened. I [had] tubes in me and s**t and I couldn't get up, I wanted to move."

By the time he overdosed, he'd been abusing prescription pills – including Vicodin, Valium, Ambien and Xanax – taking up to 20 pills a day starting in the late 1990s until around 2008.

But his near-death experience made him realize he was "gonna die" if he didn't change his life.

Adding to his motivation to get clean was the realization that he missed a guitar recital for his daughter Hailie, now 29.

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem's Motivation

Article continues below advertisement
Daughter Hailie's missed guitar recital pushed Eminem to confront his addiction and fight for sobriety.
Source: MEGA; @HAILIEJADE/INSTAGRAM

Daughter Hailie's missed guitar recital pushed Eminem to confront his addiction and fight for sobriety.

Article continues below advertisement

"I cried because it was like, 'Oh my god, I missed that,'" admitted the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner, who has two other children, Alaina, 32, and Stevie, 23.

"I kept saying to myself, 'Do you want to f**ing miss this again? Do you want to miss everything? If you can't do it for yourself, you f**ing p***y, at least do it for them.'"

That's when he vowed to finally get sober – and he's now been clean for 17 years.

Besides the physical recovery, Eminem said he had to relearn how to rap again.

"My writing had gotten terrible," he confessed in the doc.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking Pride In Being Sober

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of britney spears and kevin federline

EXCLUSIVE: Britney's Tell-all Nightmare! Spears' Panicking Over Ex-husband Kevin Federline's Upcoming Tome as Singer Fears He's Going to 'Humiliate' Her

photo of george clooney and Amal

EXCLUSIVE: George Goes Off! Clooney Shatters Sophisticated Image After Wild Rants About His Age, Talent, Marriage to Amal and Involvement in Politics – 'I Don't Give a S--t'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
The album 'Relapse' marked Eminem's turning point as he embraced sobriety with pride.
Source: MEGA

The album 'Relapse' marked Eminem's turning point as he embraced sobriety with pride.

But working on his 2009 album, Relapse, "turned the light on," he said.

"I realized I'm not embarrassed anymore about [sobriety]. I started treating sobriety like a superpower and I took pride in the fact that I was able to quit."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.