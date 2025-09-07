Your tip
Britney Spears
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Britney's Tell-all Nightmare! Spears' Panicking Over Ex-husband Kevin Federline's Upcoming Tome as Singer Fears He's Going to 'Humiliate' Her

photo of britney spears and kevin federline
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has been worried over ex-husband Kevin Federline's upcoming tell-all book.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 7 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Tattletale Kevin Federline is ripping the lid off his stormy marriage to Britney Spears in a bombshell memoir titled You Thought You Knew, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the fragile pop princess is panic-stricken and vowing to strike back in revenge if her ex publicly humiliates her.

The 47-year-old DJ and former backup dancer's book launches on October 21 and is being plugged as a memoir of "fame, fatherhood and the private cost of public life – from one of pop culture's most misunderstood figures."

Kevin's Tell-All

Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline said his memoir will finally answer questions about his life with Britney Spears.

Federline, who's had custody of the former couple's two sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden Spears, 18, since 2008, when Britney flipped out and was placed in a 13-year, court-ordered conservatorship, wrote: "I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you've ever had questions, you'll find answers here."

However, "Britney is beside herself over this tell-all."

An insider revealed: "She knew it was in the works but never thought he'd go through with it or that he could actually write, being a high school dropout. If he decides to get too personal or twist things, she's ready to come out swinging with her own version of events."

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Insiders claimed Spears is desperate to see what Federline reveals in his tell-all.

The 43-year-old Toxic songbird, who was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007, is now reportedly frantic to get her paws on the book early so she can "assess the damage."

The insider added: "She's desperate to get a copy to see exactly what he's saying. She's convinced it's not going to be pretty. Kevin's been teasing that he's finally telling his side of the story about what it was like being married to her, and that's set off every alarm bell."

Britney published her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, in October 2023, and "was fairly restrained when she wrote about Kevin," said the insider.

'Profiting' Over Their Past

Source: MEGA

Fans blasted Federline, accusing him of writing his book just to make money.

The singer's die-hard fans charge that Federline's book is to grab bucks now that she no longer pays child support for her grown sons.

"Guess he's trying to fill the gap in his bank account," one fan wrote.

Another shared: "Get a job, leave her alone."

Added the insider: "Britney feels like after everything she's been through, the last thing she needs is her ex dredging up the past for profit."

