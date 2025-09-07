EXCLUSIVE: Britney's Tell-all Nightmare! Spears' Panicking Over Ex-husband Kevin Federline's Upcoming Tome as Singer Fears He's Going to 'Humiliate' Her

Federline, who's had custody of the former couple's two sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden Spears, 18, since 2008, when Britney flipped out and was placed in a 13-year, court-ordered conservatorship, wrote: "I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you've ever had questions, you'll find answers here."

However, "Britney is beside herself over this tell-all."

An insider revealed: "She knew it was in the works but never thought he'd go through with it or that he could actually write, being a high school dropout. If he decides to get too personal or twist things, she's ready to come out swinging with her own version of events."