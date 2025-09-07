EXCLUSIVE: George Goes Off! Clooney Shatters Sophisticated Image After Wild Rants About His Age, Talent, Marriage to Amal and Involvement in Politics – 'I Don't Give a S--t'

"Have you ever tried playing yourself? It's hard to do," he added defensively.

As reported, the vain Syriana actor has been grappling with age and marital issues, as well as criticism over how he kicked Joe Biden to the curb and backed the failed presidential bid of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

"I'm 63 years old, dude – I can't do 50 takes," he grumbled about making the upcoming Netflix film Jay Kelly. "I don't have it in me. I've got the acting range from A to B."

Insiders said George's foul moods are more frequent these days because Amal, 47, is fed up with him spending too much time on his projects and political meddling and not enough time at home with her and their 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.