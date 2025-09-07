Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > George Clooney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: George Goes Off! Clooney Shatters Sophisticated Image After Wild Rants About His Age, Talent, Marriage to Amal and Involvement in Politics – 'I Don't Give a S--t'

photo of george clooney and Amal
Source: MEGA

George Clooney has shattered his sophisticated image with wild rants.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 7 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Thin-skinned George Clooney is on a hair-trigger over his age, his talent, his marriage to Amal Clooney and his disastrous attempts to meddle in politics – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his increasingly nasty outbursts mean the suave, sophisticated image he has long cultivated is shattered for good.

"Do people say that I only play myself? I don't give a sh*t," he recently railed in an interview.

Article continues below advertisement

George Goes Off

Article continues below advertisement
Joe Biden was cast aside as George Clooney threw support behind Kamala Harris' failed bid.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was cast aside as George Clooney threw support behind Kamala Harris' failed bid.

Article continues below advertisement

"Have you ever tried playing yourself? It's hard to do," he added defensively.

As reported, the vain Syriana actor has been grappling with age and marital issues, as well as criticism over how he kicked Joe Biden to the curb and backed the failed presidential bid of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

"I'm 63 years old, dude – I can't do 50 takes," he grumbled about making the upcoming Netflix film Jay Kelly. "I don't have it in me. I've got the acting range from A to B."

Insiders said George's foul moods are more frequent these days because Amal, 47, is fed up with him spending too much time on his projects and political meddling and not enough time at home with her and their 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

Article continues below advertisement

Split Rumors

Article continues below advertisement
Amal Clooney's absence from the 'Good Night, and Good Luck' opening fueled marriage rumors.
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney's absence from the 'Good Night, and Good Luck' opening fueled marriage rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

She notably did not attend opening night for George's Broadway run of Good Night, and Good Luck.

"Everyone expected Amal to be at the opening," said an insider. "Her absence only increased chatter that their marriage is not in a good place."

Now, sources said the grumpy old man had better cool it before he loses it.

His foul-mouthed fuming in the recent interview "goes to show how sensitive he is to criticism and getting old," said a source. "It must be stressful at home, or why else would he go off like this? George has been a time bomb for a while now."

Article continues below advertisement

'Crabby George'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of tom cruise and Ana de Armas

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Their Love Nest! Tom Cruise and Much Younger Girlfriend Ana de Armas Are 'House Hunting Together in the U.K.' as Engagement Rumors Ramp Up

photo of prince william and prince andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Ready to Strip' Horndog Prince Andrew of All Royal Titles After More Disturbing Allegations Are Released About His Epstein Relationship in Explosive Memoir

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders revealed Amal bears the brunt of George's growing irritability at home.
Source: MEGA

Insiders revealed Amal bears the brunt of George's growing irritability at home.

Insiders said George has been crabby with friends, but that Amal gets the brunt of it.

"They don't tend to fight outright; they withdraw from each other," said a tipster. "Amal does her best to shake him out of these moods, but he's getting increasingly cantankerous. He snaps a lot quicker than he used to.

"They've had their issues, and George isn't helping by being so tightly wound. People around him are telling him to lighten up."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.