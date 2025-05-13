Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: George and Amal's Latest Marriage Woes Move to House Battle – 'They Realize They Can't Keep Papering Over the Cracks'

george amal clooney marriage woes living arrangements
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney are said to be facing fresh problems.

May 13 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Power couple George and Amal Clooney were expected to head back to Europe after his smash Broadway play wraps up in New York, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's wavering and that's driven their already strained marriage into crisis mode.

According to our sources, humanitarian lawyer Amal, 47, is fed up playing a supporting role to self-centered George, 64, and she's demanding assurance that her life matters too.

george amal clooney marriage woes living arrangements
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney is pushing back after years of putting George's Broadway dreams first.

An insider said: "They realize they can't keep papering over the cracks. Despite George's best efforts to try and smooth-talk his way out of the situation, the fact is they have virtually been leading separate lives for quite some time."

George is the toast of the town thanks to his blockbuster turn as legendary CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow in the stage show, Good Night, and Good Luck, which is set during the Red Scare of the 1950s and has strong parallels to the current explosive political atmosphere.

“Now, George has caught the theater bug and he's talking about staying in New York to do another play, which has Amal at her wits' end," said the insider.

"That's definitely not on her agenda. She's already sacrificed enough for him by moving to New York so he could fulfill his Broadway dream. She thinks one play is enough."

george amal clooney marriage woes living arrangements
Source: MEGA

Edward R. Murrow role has George hooked on theater – and away from Europe.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Clooneys had been living primarily in Europe since marrying in 2014, dividing their time between their chateau in the South of France, their Lake Como villa in Italy and a country estate in England.

Stateside, the couple maintains an apartment in Manhattan, where they've been living for the past several months with their 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

george amal clooney marriage woes living arrangements
Source: MEGA

Manhattan living suits George, but Amal has London and Lake Como on her mind.

The source said: "George wants to stay on the East Coast, where he's making lots of new friends and impressing old ones, but Amal has business in London and Europe that she needs to attend to, and she's not sold on America as a full-time base.

"As far as she's concerned, now is the time for George to start prioritizing his life around her and the kids rather than his showbiz career.

"George is torn between the two – and therein lies the problem."

