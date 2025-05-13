EXCLUSIVE: George and Amal's Latest Marriage Woes Move to House Battle – 'They Realize They Can't Keep Papering Over the Cracks'

An insider said: "They realize they can't keep papering over the cracks. Despite George's best efforts to try and smooth-talk his way out of the situation, the fact is they have virtually been leading separate lives for quite some time."

George is the toast of the town thanks to his blockbuster turn as legendary CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow in the stage show, Good Night, and Good Luck, which is set during the Red Scare of the 1950s and has strong parallels to the current explosive political atmosphere.

“Now, George has caught the theater bug and he's talking about staying in New York to do another play, which has Amal at her wits' end," said the insider.

"That's definitely not on her agenda. She's already sacrificed enough for him by moving to New York so he could fulfill his Broadway dream. She thinks one play is enough."