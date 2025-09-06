Stars Invited to MTV VMAs Banned From Rocking 'Raunchy' Looks and Cursing on Air After Network Swap
The iconic MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are set to undergo a seismic shift, as CBS prepares to air the show for the first time in its 40-year history, RadarOnline.com can report.
As the stage is set for a transformative experience, prominent celebrities may find themselves navigating a new landscape of style regulations and content restrictions, given the network's stricter standards.
VMA's 'Raunchy' Looks
Reports from The U.S. Sun reveal that the VMAs will no longer allow stars to flaunt their typical "raunchy" looks or use profanity during the live broadcast — a significant departure from the wild and untamed spirit that has characterized the ceremony since its inception in 1984.
The iconic awards have traditionally attracted the most daring fashion statements, but this year, attendees will tread lightly to adhere to CBS's content guidelines.
The VMAs, which first captured the public's imagination with Madonna's legendary performance of Like a Virgin at Radio City Music Hall, have seen their viewership decline in recent years, culminating in a ratings low in 2021. In light of this decline, CBS announced that it would take over the broadcasting of the VMAs starting in 2025, a move indicative of attempts to revive interest in the increasingly stale awards show.
Significantly Different Rules
One insider from the awards circuit indicated that "CBS and MTV have significantly different rules and guidelines that they each have to abide by."
The source elaborated that CBS's standards, shaped by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), impose much stricter prohibitions on indecent or profane content — requirements significantly less stringent than those enforced on the usually more permissive MTV.
The insider confirmed: "Their airing rules and various content standards are completely different due to CBS being a broadcast network and MTV being classified as a cable channel."
Celebs Were Warned
As a result, publicists for high-profile stars have reportedly been warned against dressing their clients in overly provocative attire, as CBS wishes to maintain a decorum that resonates with its more conservative viewership.
Online discussions suggest that the VMAs of 2025 may become a sleeker, more restrained showcase, marking the end of an era that once celebrated provocative fashion without apology.
"Revealing outfits and unplanned profanity are the two main causes of concern for the network," the insider explained, revealing the delicate balance CBS aims to strike between offering a fun night of music and ensuring attendees "behave properly".
The network's rich history with broadcasting events like the Grammys positions it well to navigate this transition.
The upcoming changes are likely to resonate deeply with an audience accustomed to high-octane performances, flamboyant attire, and a healthy dose of controversies that have characterized past VMAs.
Over the years, red carpet moments have included notorious instances: from Rose McGowan's infamous chainmail dress in 1998 to Lady Gaga's raw beef ensemble in 2010. Most recently, Megan Fox turned heads with her completely transparent Naked Mugler dress at the 2021 awards.
The implications of this shift have not gone unnoticed within the industry. CBS is known for targeting an older demographic, with a median age of 67, while MTV has largely catered to a youthful audience yearning for innovation, rebellion, and the unexpected. The contrast between these two worlds — MTV's cutting-edge culture versus CBS's conservative viewership — complicates what promises to be a fascinating VMA broadcast.
The 2025 VMAs will air on Sunday, September 7th at 8 PM EST, a significant date that will mark a pivotal moment for the long-standing awards show. CBS intends to not only simulcast the program on MTV but will also make it available for streaming on Paramount+.