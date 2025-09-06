Stars Invited to MTV VMAs Banned From Rocking 'Raunchy' Looks and Cursing on Air After Network Swap

Reports from The U.S. Sun reveal that the VMAs will no longer allow stars to flaunt their typical "raunchy" looks or use profanity during the live broadcast — a significant departure from the wild and untamed spirit that has characterized the ceremony since its inception in 1984.

The iconic awards have traditionally attracted the most daring fashion statements, but this year, attendees will tread lightly to adhere to CBS's content guidelines.

The VMAs, which first captured the public's imagination with Madonna's legendary performance of Like a Virgin at Radio City Music Hall, have seen their viewership decline in recent years, culminating in a ratings low in 2021. In light of this decline, CBS announced that it would take over the broadcasting of the VMAs starting in 2025, a move indicative of attempts to revive interest in the increasingly stale awards show.