Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > University Of Idaho Murders

Idaho Killer Left Behind 'Catastrophic' Genetic Evidence That Fast-tracked His Capture, Investigators Reveal

Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger was caught due to a massive amount of DNA evidence.

Profile Image

Sept. 6 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Genetic genealogists revealed that groundbreaking DNA evidence was central to swiftly identifying and capturing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students, RadarOnline.com can report.

This unprecedented evidence not only expedited the investigation but also raised critical questions about crime scene forensics and investigative techniques.

Article continues below advertisement

idaho killer catastrophic genetic evidence fast tracked capture
Source: MEGA

Genetic genealogists working on the University of Idaho student murders case found 'hundreds of times' more DNA than a typical case.

The quadruple murder, which occurred on November 13, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho, claimed the lives of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21. The chilling details of this mass stabbing resonated deeply within the community and beyond, igniting widespread fear and urgency for justice.

David Mittelman, the founder and CEO of Othram, a company specializing in forensic genetic genealogy, claimed it was a "catastrophic deal" of evidence left behind at the crime scene.

Speaking from CrimeCon's 2025 conference in Denver, Mittelman elaborated on how the DNA sample, discovered on a Ka-Bar knife sheath discarded at the scene, provided "hundreds of times" more genetic material than typical cases. This wealth of DNA allowed investigators to rapidly trace Kohberger's lineage and identify him as a suspect.

Article continues below advertisement

idaho killer catastrophic genetic evidence fast tracked capture
Source: MEGA; @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

David Mittelman, the founder and CEO of Othram, claimed it was a 'catastrophic deal' of evidence left behind at the crime scene.

Early leads from the genetic analysis revealed that the DNA came from a "multigenerational" American family intertwined with Italian ancestry.

According to Mittelman, this evidence was more significant than mere traces. He emphasized: "The DNA evidence was amazing. There was tons of DNA… It was not. It was tons of DNA."

Law enforcement tracked Kohberger, who was a Washington State University student in Pullman, Washington, a mere ten miles from Moscow. His vehicle, a white Hyundai Elantra, matched a description of the suspect's car, intensifying the urgency for authorities to act.

Despite the absence of a murder weapon, the sheath's DNA profile proved critical, paving the way for detectives to pinpoint him as their prime suspect.

Article continues below advertisement

idaho killer catastrophic genetic evidence fast tracked capture
Source: Department of Correction/Facebook

Killer Bryan Kohberger is spending life in prison without parole for the murders of four coeds.

After the case received national media coverage, authorities prepared to conduct a search of Kohbergers family home in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

In a swift move, investigators obtained a search warrant for Kohberger's Amazon purchases, uncovering an alarming detail: he had recently bought a Ka-Bar knife, complete with sheath and sharpening tool. This crucial piece of evidence linked him directly to the crime scene.

Mittelman's team worked diligently to formulate a complete DNA profile within just 48 hours of receiving the sample, a considerable feat in forensic genealogy. By December 19, 2022, the FBI had alerted Moscow police to Kohberger's identity, resulting in his arrest just days later.

"Without the DNA evidence, there were numerous leads regarding Hyundai Elantras, but we don't know how long it would have taken," a detective shared post-arrest.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Photo of Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox Jokes About Infamous Italy Murder Case During New Comedy Standup Routine 17 Years After Her Roommate Meredith Kercher's Death

Photo of Bryan Kohberger

Convicted Quadruple Killer Bryan Kohberger Diagnosed with 4 Mental Disorders Before He Pleaded Guilty to Brutal Slayings — After He Looked Up 'Sociopathic Traits' On Phone

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

idaho killer catastrophic genetic evidence fast tracked capture
Source: MEGA

The mother of one of Bryan Kohberger's victims warned him that 'hell will be waiting' for him in prison.

Kohberger was ultimately charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. In a surprising twist, he pleaded guilty in early July 2023 in an effort to avoid the death penalty, opting instead for four consecutive life sentences, along with an additional ten years. His legal team unsuccessfully sought to have the DNA evidence dismissed, a move that ultimately solidified the prosecution's case.

Kristen Mittelman, the chief development officer at Othram, called for broader applications of genetic genealogy in criminal investigations.

She remarked: "We are advocating with the families to change that, to make sure that people have access to this real-time so that people like Kohberger are caught before they commit that next crime.

"I'm certain that there's someone at Thanksgiving with their family this year, last year, they wouldn't be if Bryan Kohberger wasn't caught in real time."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.