Idaho Killer Left Behind 'Catastrophic' Genetic Evidence That Fast-tracked His Capture, Investigators Reveal

The quadruple murder, which occurred on November 13, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho, claimed the lives of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21. The chilling details of this mass stabbing resonated deeply within the community and beyond, igniting widespread fear and urgency for justice.

David Mittelman, the founder and CEO of Othram, a company specializing in forensic genetic genealogy, claimed it was a "catastrophic deal" of evidence left behind at the crime scene.

Speaking from CrimeCon's 2025 conference in Denver, Mittelman elaborated on how the DNA sample, discovered on a Ka-Bar knife sheath discarded at the scene, provided "hundreds of times" more genetic material than typical cases. This wealth of DNA allowed investigators to rapidly trace Kohberger's lineage and identify him as a suspect.