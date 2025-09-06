Davey Johnson Dead at 82: Legendary Mets Manager Who Led Team to 1986 World Series Title Passed Away at Florida Hospital After Long Illness
Davey Johnson, a celebrated figure in Major League Baseball who won two World Series titles as a player with the Baltimore Orioles and later guided the New York Mets to a championship as manager, has died at the age of 82, RadarOnline.com can report.
Johnson’s 13-season career as a player was highlighted by his tenure with the Orioles, where he became one of the club’s most dependable infielders.
Jay Horwitz, a longtime Mets employee, announced the news on X, revealing Davey's wife, Susan, told him about his friend passing away.
The baseball legend died at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida on Friday, September 5. However, Horowitz did not reveal a cause of death.
The Orioles posted to X: "We mourn the passing of Orioles Hall of Fame second baseman Davey Johnson, who earned three All-Star berths with the club and later managed the team to two Postseason appearances."
In addition to Baltimore, Johnson played for the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. He also spent a stint in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants before returning to the majors.
The Phillies expressed sympathy online, offering "condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time".
A four-time All-Star, Johnson played in consecutive All-Star games from 1968 through 1970 and earned another selection in 1973. Despite his strong career on the field, his legacy is even more defined by his managerial success.
Johnson compiled an impressive managerial record of 1,372-1,071, a .562 winning percentage across his career. His most iconic achievement came as manager of the Mets from 1984 to 1990.
In 1986, he led New York to a memorable seven-game World Series victory over the Boston Red Sox, following a 108-win regular season that remains one of the best in franchise history.
Tributes poured in from players and colleagues who admired Johnson’s leadership.
Darryl Strawberry, the eight-time All-Star who starred for the Mets under Johnson, wrote: “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Davey Johnson, a remarkable leader who transformed the Mets franchise into a winning organization. His ability to empower players to express themselves while maintaining a strong commitment to excellence was truly inspiring. Davey’s legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of fans and players alike.”
Ryan Zimmerman, who played under Johnson with the Washington Nationals from 2011 to 2013, remembered him fondly. He said: “He knew how to get the best out of everyone — on and off the field. I learned so much from him, and my career would not have been the same without my years with him. He will be deeply missed by so many people.”
Nationals owner Mark Lerner also honored Johnson’s impact: “Davey was a world-class manager. I’ll always cherish the memories we made together with the Nationals, and I know his legacy will live on in the heads and minds of our fans and those across baseball.”
In addition to his work with the Mets and Nationals, Johnson managed the Cincinnati Reds, Orioles, and Los Angeles Dodgers.
As a two-time Manager of the Year, he remains the most decorated skipper in Mets history.