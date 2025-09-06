Davey Johnson Dead at 82: Legendary Mets Manager Who Led Team to 1986 World Series Title Passed Away at Florida Hospital After Long Illness

Davey Johnson, a celebrated figure in Major League Baseball who won two World Series titles as a player with the Baltimore Orioles and later guided the New York Mets to a championship as manager, has died at the age of 82, RadarOnline.com can report.

Davey Johnson's cause of death was not revealed.

Johnson’s 13-season career as a player was highlighted by his tenure with the Orioles, where he became one of the club’s most dependable infielders.

Jay Horwitz, a longtime Mets employee, announced the news on X, revealing Davey's wife, Susan, told him about his friend passing away.

The baseball legend died at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida on Friday, September 5. However, Horowitz did not reveal a cause of death.

The Orioles posted to X: "We mourn the passing of Orioles Hall of Fame second baseman Davey Johnson, who earned three All-Star berths with the club and later managed the team to two Postseason appearances."

In addition to Baltimore, Johnson played for the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. He also spent a stint in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants before returning to the majors.

The Phillies expressed sympathy online, offering "condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time".