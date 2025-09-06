Alec Baldwin's Daughter Calls Hilaria 'Bat S--- Crazy' — as She Claims Alec Pushed Her to Join 'Dancing With the Stars'

Ireland Baldwin stood up for her stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin , as she prepares for her Dancing with the Stars debut, defending her from critics who misunderstand her unique personality, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 28-year-old admitted: "These thoughts have been on my mind since I last visited her on the East Coast. Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on and I think that's why we've maybe bonded in some ways? She didn't always feel safe and seen. Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault. She is eccentric and totally bat s*** crazy (in a fun way) but she saved my dad's life."

"This post may come out of left field since I don't post about her or any family members much. I expect misinformed comments and plenty of comments about me only playing nice so I can secure my inheritance. C'mon, people. I see the comments. I'm not getting an inheritance. I have 7 siblings."

Ireland took to her Instagram and confessed: "I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised.

Ireland emphasized that Hilaria has been instrumental in Alec's physical and mental well-being.

She told her followers: "She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed.

"She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She's taught him that he doesn't need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it's never too late to admit you need help and it's never too late to learn to be kind to yourself."

Ireland went on to credit Hilaria for helping her foster a closer relationship with her father.

The model shared: "Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do. She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I've always wanted. She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness. I met her as a teenager and I needed her as an example. I still very much look up to her now.

"I am so proud of her for doing Dancing With the Stars and I CANNOT wait to cheer her [a--] on. She deserves this! And it's not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love."

Hilaria responded with her own emotional message, writing, "I'm crying. I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland."