Alec Baldwin's Daughter Calls Hilaria 'Bat S--- Crazy' — as She Claims Alec Pushed Her to Join 'Dancing With the Stars'
Ireland Baldwin stood up for her stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin, as she prepares for her Dancing with the Stars debut, defending her from critics who misunderstand her unique personality, RadarOnline.com can report.
While Ireland candidly labeled Hilaria as "bat s*** crazy," she wasn't shy about highlighting her stepmom's significant impact on Alec Baldwin's life.
Ireland Defends Hilaria
Ireland took to her Instagram and confessed: "I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised.
"This post may come out of left field since I don't post about her or any family members much. I expect misinformed comments and plenty of comments about me only playing nice so I can secure my inheritance. C'mon, people. I see the comments. I'm not getting an inheritance. I have 7 siblings."
The 28-year-old admitted: "These thoughts have been on my mind since I last visited her on the East Coast. Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on and I think that's why we've maybe bonded in some ways? She didn't always feel safe and seen. Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault. She is eccentric and totally bat s*** crazy (in a fun way) but she saved my dad's life."
Alec and Hilaria
Ireland emphasized that Hilaria has been instrumental in Alec's physical and mental well-being.
She told her followers: "She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed.
"She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She's taught him that he doesn't need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it's never too late to admit you need help and it's never too late to learn to be kind to yourself."
Ireland went on to credit Hilaria for helping her foster a closer relationship with her father.
The model shared: "Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do. She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I've always wanted. She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness. I met her as a teenager and I needed her as an example. I still very much look up to her now.
"I am so proud of her for doing Dancing With the Stars and I CANNOT wait to cheer her [a--] on. She deserves this! And it's not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love."
Hilaria responded with her own emotional message, writing, "I'm crying. I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland."
Dancing With the Stars
The 40-year-old revealed that Alec had encouraged her to join Season 34 of DWTS, though she was initially hesitant.
She told Extra: "Alec has been wanting me to do this show for a long time, and I'm like, 'I have kids. Like, I can't. I can't do this.'
"And so, they called me and we just looked at each other and I was like, 'Guess we're all going to L.A.'"
Lingering Fear
Despite her experience as a ballroom dancer at NYU, Hilaria confessed to being nervous.
She said: "There are some very, very talented people here this year, I'm scared. I'm going to be honest. I'm terrified. I'm excited and I'm going to soak up every single moment because this is such a dream come true, and I'm scared."
She added that while fear lingers, she is determined to "work hard" and "have fun" throughout the competition.
Hilaria is set to join 13 other contestants, including Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, and Corey Feldman, when Dancing with the Stars premieres this fall.