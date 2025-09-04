EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Hilaria Baldwin 'Forced' to Join 'Dancing With the Stars' for Quick Paycheck as Out-Of-Work Husband Alec 'Desperate for Cash'

Alec beat involuntary manslaughter charges last year on a technicality, after the prosecution failed to disclose evidence to the defense.

However, insiders said the case ruined the actor's reputation in Hollywood, and his finances took a major hit as he reportedly shelled out millions for his defense, with his attorney allegedly charging another client a staggering $2,025 per hour.

Hilaria's announcement that she will be partnering up with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko on the ABC competition show is simply the latest in a long line of desperate deals she and Alec have been forced to agree to, to pay their bills.