Hilaria Baldwin
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Hilaria Baldwin 'Forced' to Join 'Dancing With the Stars' for Quick Paycheck as Out-Of-Work Husband Alec 'Desperate for Cash'

Split photo of Hilaria Baldwin and Alec
Source: abc/mega

Hilaria Baldwin has joined Dancing With the Stars to help cash-strapped husband Alec.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Sept. 4 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Hilaria Baldwin's announcement that she will be competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy this season on Dancing With the Stars is just the latest attempt by Alec Baldwin's family to score a quick cash grab amid spiraling financial trouble, RadarOnline.com can report.

The famed actor and his model wife have been "desperate" for money since he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust in 2021.

Alec's Reputation is Ruined

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko
Source: instagram.com/hilariabaldwin/

The model has been busily sharing videos and promoting her appearance on social media

Alec beat involuntary manslaughter charges last year on a technicality, after the prosecution failed to disclose evidence to the defense.

However, insiders said the case ruined the actor's reputation in Hollywood, and his finances took a major hit as he reportedly shelled out millions for his defense, with his attorney allegedly charging another client a staggering $2,025 per hour.

Hilaria's announcement that she will be partnering up with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko on the ABC competition show is simply the latest in a long line of desperate deals she and Alec have been forced to agree to, to pay their bills.

Reality Bites

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko
Source: abc

Hilaria is teaming up with dance pro Gleb Savchenko.

Alec, 67, and Hilaria, 41, turned heads when they announced they would be putting their lives on full display with their own reality show.

Insiders claimed the Glengarry Glenn Ross star was seeking a minimum of $300,000 for his appearances in the show – and that figure was said to be separate from the shocking amount he wanted for his wife and kids.

With the show confirmed for eight episodes, Alec's earnings alone were rumored to hit $2.4million for the season.

Alec Blames Hilaria for Flop

Alec, Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko
Source: instagram.com/hilariabaldwin/

Alec has gotten in on the promotion train as well.

But the series was savaged by critics as a crash cash grab, and Hutchins' family blasted Baldwin's claims on the show that he suffers from PTSD after the shooting as "shameless."

Viewers stayed away in droves, with the show drawing only 680,000 for its first episode and falling off a cliff with just 420,000 for the second.

One insider said Alec blamed the disaster on his wife: "He accused Hilaria of not putting her best foot forward in making the show successful.

"And he crushed her feelings by telling her the public doesn't like her any more than they do him."

Odd Jobs for Big Bucks

Photo from 'The Baldwins'
Source: TLC

Baldwin broke down in what some called 'crocodile tears' on his failed reality show.

Hilaria cha-chaing for attention is the most recent example of the Baldwins taking odd jobs for money.

Alec, the star of such critically acclaimed films as The Departed, has been seen sitting next to other dried-up former child stars, trying to raise quick cash with personal appearances at Comic Con events in Rhode Island, Salt Lake City and San Diego.

Earlier this year, he even sank to hosting the reopening of a Planet Hollywood in Times Square for a reportedly hefty appearance fee.

The spouses have also been trying to unload their Hamptons estate, but despite a drastic price drop from $29 million to $11 million, they were forced to take it off the market when they couldn't find a buyer.

As one Hollywood insider told Radar: "It must be so humiliating for him. He considers himself Hollywood royalty and now he's been forced to sell himself like a novelty item."

