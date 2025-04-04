EXCLUSIVE: How Alec Baldwin's Reality TV Move is 'Biting Him in the Butt' – With His Career 'In Toilet' and Hilaria Marriage 'On the Rocks'
Anger management-challenged Alec Baldwin thought his troubles were over after beating his Rust shooting rap, but RadarOnline.com can reveal his reality series The Baldwins has been a colossal flop and the trigger-tempered hunk is blaming his young wife Hilaria for putting their marriage in danger.
The reality show, starring the 67-year-old Boss Baby actor and his 41-year-old wife, was once considered such a hot property that networks went into a bidding war for it – but the first season has bombed so badly that TLC has already told the couple there won't be a second season, with the failure coming as sources say the Baldwins' marriage is on the rocks.
"TLC plans to burn through the eight episodes that have been shot and be done with the Baldwins," our source said. "It even debated whether to air new episodes at all, since they could put about anything on that will draw more viewers than this show does."
The Baldwins, featuring the couple and their rambling brood of seven kids ages 2 to 11, followed the family weathering the storm after Alec beat an involuntary manslaughter rap for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set for Rust in 2021.
But the series was savaged by critics as a crass cash grab, and Hutchins' family blasted Baldwin's claims on the show that he suffers from PTSD after the shooting as "shameless."
Viewers have stayed away in droves, with the show drawing only 680,000 for its first episode and falling off a cliff with just 420,000 for the second.
A source called the disaster another nail in the coffin of actor Baldwin's career, but his wife of 12 years is bearing the brunt of his frustration.
Our insider added: "Alec really, really needed this reality show to be a hit after all the bad press he's received, figuring if he presented himself as a family man, it would soften his image.
"But it backfired in a big way, and he accused Hilaria of not putting her best foot forward in making the show successful.
"And he crushed her feelings by telling her the public doesn't like her any more than they do him."
The oldest and best-known of the four acting Baldwin brothers was a respected actor who once got flashy roles in big movies, but the only jobs on his horizon now are small, straight-to-streaming films that pay peanuts, said the source.
They added: "He sees his acting career going down the tubes, and those in his inner circle believe his marriage may go down right along with it.
"They're in big trouble – the tension between them is palpable."