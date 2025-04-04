EXCLUSIVE: How Alec Baldwin's Reality TV Move is 'Biting Him in the Butt' – With His Career 'In Toilet' and Hilaria Marriage 'On the Rocks'

"TLC plans to burn through the eight episodes that have been shot and be done with the Baldwins," our source said. "It even debated whether to air new episodes at all, since they could put about anything on that will draw more viewers than this show does."

The Baldwins, featuring the couple and their rambling brood of seven kids ages 2 to 11, followed the family weathering the storm after Alec beat an involuntary manslaughter rap for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set for Rust in 2021.

But the series was savaged by critics as a crass cash grab, and Hutchins' family blasted Baldwin's claims on the show that he suffers from PTSD after the shooting as "shameless."

Viewers have stayed away in droves, with the show drawing only 680,000 for its first episode and falling off a cliff with just 420,000 for the second.