Planet Hollywood, once the Hard Rock Cafe of the movie world, was forced to close its Times Square location during COVID. Five years and $17million later, the restaurant has reopened at a new location on famed 42nd St.

Last week, the venue hosted a huge party featuring a DJ set from Boy George and an appearance by rapper 50 Cent. Celebs like Pete Davidson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Arnold Schwarzenegger all showed up for the event.

Baldwin, 66, served as the "host" of the night, but where the other stars were there as guests, the 30 Rock actor was there to cash in, as he's still trying to find ways to pay for his costly legal battle after the Rust set shooting.

A Hollywood insider told NewsNation: "It was just odd. Alec Baldwin? He would never do that before (the Rust shooting). He was an A-List Hollywood actor."