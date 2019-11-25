Restaurateur Harry Morton Is Dead

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Restaurateur Harry Morton, Who Dated Jennifer, Demi & Lindsay Is Dead At 38 Handsome playboy was found unresponsive at Bev Hills home.

Harry Morton, who started the Pink Taco restaurant chain, has died at age 38.

The hunky business tycoon, the son of Hard Rock Café founder Peter Morton, 72, was reportedly found unresponsive Saturday afternoon, November 23, at his Beverly Hills home by a family member. Although paramedics arrived at the scene, a law enforcement source told a website that Harry was pronounced dead there and was then transported to the coroner’s office — where an autopsy is pending. No foul play is suspected.

Ladies’ man Harry became as famous for dating celebrity women as for his businesses. He dated Lindsay Lohan in the 2000s and Demi Moore after her split from husband Ashton Kutcher. Harry was also linked to Jennifer Aniston for a brief time, and went to dinner with Britney Spears in 2015.

A source told RadarOnline.com at the time that Morton seemed perfectly comfortable with the attention his date with singer Spears generated.

But none of his high-profile relationships seemed to last. Harry was never married or had kids.

For a feature called “What’s On My Desk” for Haute Living in 2014, Harry revealed he was very into fitness, saying back then, “I have been focused on training for the Iron Man Race for over a year and I’m very much looking forward to finally competing! After the race I plans to go to Tulum, Mexico and just relax for a couple of days.”

Harry’s Mexican food Pink Taco business was wildly popular and he also remarked about another business he owned in 2008, “The Viper Room is a passion project of mine–it is such an icon in LA and the music industry.”

River Phoenix died of a drug overdose at the club in 1993, before Harry bought it.

Harry mused about Pink Taco, which he founded in 1999 and expanded all over the U.S., “If I could go back, I would change the name. It started off as a funny idea; it was a joke at the time. But now we pride ourselves on our ability to evolve, and the food speaks for itself.” The restaurant titan bought Elvis Presley’s former Beverly Hills estate but it reportedly wasn’t the house Harry died in.

Harry worked tirelessly as a volunteer sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles and was recently named a Reserve Detective of the Year.

He said he was offered reality TV show deals for years involving his business, but declined them.