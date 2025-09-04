Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Breaks Silence on Brit Actor's Split From Katy Perry — and Reveals Exactly Who Pulled Trigger on Relationship
Miranda Kerr has been grilled on ex-husband Orlando Bloom's split from fiancée Katy Perry, and confirmed who ended the relationship.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Victoria's Secret model, 42, has remained close to the Brit actor following their 2012 break-up as they co-parent their 14-year-old son, Flynn.
'Mutual Decision'
And when quizzed about his separation during an appearance on an Australian radio show, Kerr was able to provide some intriguing insight.
Asked by the host if the split was "mutual," she replied: "Yes, and I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating (their daughter) Daisy's birthday."
Kerr added: "We're one big, happy family. Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously."
The Aussie went on to say it's important that a split is "harmonious," especially when children are involved.
"If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself," she added.
'One Big Happy Family'
Bloom split from pop star Perry, 40, in June after nine years together and remain on cordial terms.
A source said at the time: "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," while also adding that the separation has been "not contentious" thus far.
"Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life," the insider claimed.
Two days before the split went public, it was reported the couple was renting out their $30million Montecito mansion to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Perry and Bloom were also said to have been living apart ever since the kickoff of her Lifetimes Tour this April.
Custody Battle
RadarOnline.com revealed the former couple’s healthy relationship could soon be at risk due to a custody battle surrounding their beloved dog.
Both stars adore their teacup poodle named Biggie Smalls, but the 48-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean hunk is especially upset, as he was the one who brought the dog home.
"They've had a few dogs together and fostered a few, but Biggie Smalls is Orlando's dog, at least that's the way he sees it," claimed an insider.
"He got the dog last year and refuses to part with him. Besides, he thinks Biggie Smalls loves him more."
Bloom also thinks of the little pooch as his support dog while he navigates the split from the I Kissed a Girl songbird.
We learned the Lord of the Rings star is telling pals he does the brunt of the work, taking care of the cute critter, so that makes the hound his.
"Orlando says he bathes him, takes him to the vet, and cleans up after him when he makes a mess, which isn't very often because Orlando has him trained," an insider claimed. "The way Orlando sees it, he does more for the dog, so he should have him."
But that's not the way Perry sees it.
The insider claimed: "Katy loves Biggie Smalls, too, and word is she wants to keep the dog or at the very least be part of the dog's life on a part-time basis.
"There's no way Orlando is giving up full custody of Biggie Smalls."