Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Breaks Silence on Brit Actor's Split From Katy Perry — and Reveals Exactly Who Pulled Trigger on Relationship

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Victoria's Secret model, 42, has remained close to the Brit actor following their 2012 break-up as they co-parent their 14-year-old son, Flynn.

Miranda Kerr has been grilled on ex-husband Orlando Bloom 's split from fiancée Katy Perry , and confirmed who ended the relationship.

The Aussie model says Bloom and Perry's split was a mutual decision.

And when quizzed about his separation during an appearance on an Australian radio show, Kerr was able to provide some intriguing insight.

Asked by the host if the split was "mutual," she replied: "Yes, and I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating (their daughter) Daisy's birthday."

Kerr added: "We're one big, happy family. Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously."

The Aussie went on to say it's important that a split is "harmonious," especially when children are involved.

"If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself," she added.