EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Conspiracy Theories Erupt All Over Again on Tragic Royal's 28th Death Anniversary — After Pathologist Reveals Secrets About Her 'Miniscule' Fatal Wound

Her companion Dodi Fayed, 42 and driver Henri Paul, 41, were also killed, while bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, who was wearing a seatbelt, survived.

French police concluded Paul lost control while intoxicated, and a 2008 British inquest ruled the death was unlawful, citing reckless paparazzi pursuit.

But despite the official findings, the tragedy remains one of the most controversial events in modern royal history.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Richard Shepherd, who reviewed the evidence for a 2004 police inquiry, said: "Her specific injury is so rare that in my entire career I don't believe I've seen another. Diana's was a very small injury - but in the wrong place."