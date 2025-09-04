Your tip
Princess Diana
EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Conspiracy Theories Erupt All Over Again on Tragic Royal's 28th Death Anniversary — After Pathologist Reveals Secrets About Her 'Miniscule' Fatal Wound

Princess Diana conspiracy theories reignited after a pathologist revealed details of her fatal wound.

Sept. 4 2025, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Princess Diana's death is once again at the center of speculation, with new details from a leading pathologist reigniting conspiracy theories on the 28th anniversary of the 1997 Paris crash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Diana died aged 36 after the Mercedes S280 she was traveling in slammed into the Pont de l'Alma tunnel at high speed.

Expert Reveals Rare Injury in Diana's Crash

Princess Diana
Princess Diana's fatal 1997 crash in Paris remains shrouded in mystery.

Her companion Dodi Fayed, 42 and driver Henri Paul, 41, were also killed, while bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, who was wearing a seatbelt, survived.

French police concluded Paul lost control while intoxicated, and a 2008 British inquest ruled the death was unlawful, citing reckless paparazzi pursuit.

But despite the official findings, the tragedy remains one of the most controversial events in modern royal history.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Richard Shepherd, who reviewed the evidence for a 2004 police inquiry, said: "Her specific injury is so rare that in my entire career I don't believe I've seen another. Diana's was a very small injury - but in the wrong place."

Seatbelt Could Have Saved Princess Diana

Princess Diana
Shepherd revealed Diana suffered a miniscule tear in a pulmonary vein.

Shepherd revealed Diana suffered a miniscule tear in a pulmonary vein that slowly bled into her chest cavity.

While she appeared stable at first and was conscious when placed in the ambulance, she deteriorated en route to hospital and later died during surgery.

Shepherd added: "Had she been restrained, she would probably have appeared in public two days later with a black eye, perhaps a bit breathless from fractured ribs and with a broken arm in a sling.

"The pathology of her death is, I believe, indisputable. But around that tiny, fatal tear are woven many other facts, some of which are sufficiently opaque to allow a multitude of theories to blossom."

Why Diana's Death Still Sparks Global Debate

Princess Diana
Online forums ignite with fresh claims of foul play on Diana's death anniversary.

The princess also sustained several broken bones and a chest wound, while Paul and Fayed died instantly on impact.

Shepherd concluded Paul acted as Fayed's "airbag" in the crash, absorbing the brunt of the impact.

The revelations have reignited conspiracy chatter, particularly online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Forums and social media feeds once again lit up with claims of foul play.

A source said: "Every anniversary brings new speculation, but this one feels louder. People latch onto the idea that her injury was so rare, and they argue it must have been part of something bigger.

"Richard Shepherd has said repeatedly Di's death was a tragic accident - but that hasn't silenced the conspiracy crowd."

Conspiracy Theories Around Diana's Crash Refuse to Die

Experts insist Diana’s death was a tragic accident despite conspiracy chatter.

Among the theories still circulating are claims Diana was targeted because of her relationship with Fayed, or that the British establishment wanted to prevent her from remarrying.

Both the French investigation and Britain's Operation Paget inquiry dismissed such claims, concluding there was no evidence of an assassination.

Still, Shepherd's description of the injury as "unique" has provided fuel for those unwilling to accept the official story.

"It's not about science for them, it's about myth," one royal commentator noted.

They added: "Diana's death has become a canvas for people's suspicions about the monarchy, the press, and power. That's why the conspiracy theories will never truly fade."

