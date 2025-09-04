Inside Prince William's Plans to 'Phase Out' Brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From The Monarchy When He Succeeds Charles as The King — 'They Just Don't Fit the Vision Anymore'

The royal family, including William, his wife Kate Middleton, King Charles, and Queen Camilla, is set to go on their annual trip to Balmoral; however, it may not be a relaxing getaway, as sources claim talks have been occurring behind the scenes that could have a major impact on the monarchy's future.

"On the surface, it looks like a normal family holiday, but in reality, there are huge decisions being made that could change the family forever," an insider claimed. "The plan was for senior royals, the King, Queen, William, and Kate, plus a handful of trusted advisers, to meet in private away from the wider family.

"William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit. He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children's titles."