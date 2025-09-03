Prince Harry Is 'Preparing' to Meet Royal Family Face-to-Face After Begging to Make Amends with 'Dying' Dad King Charles Following Years of Estrangement

"Harry’s team is pushing for an answer, but Palace insiders stress that diaries are ‘tight’ due to the family’s gathering at Balmoral, and there is nervousness about what Harry might expect," an insider revealed about talks to get the duke together with his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer.

"There’s no appetite for confrontation. But equally, they know Harry is determined – and that makes things tricky," the souce spilled.

The prospect of Harry's wife, "Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle, joining him on the trip has further complicated the situation. She hasn't returned to England since 2022, and the queen died during their visit. The duo ended up staying through the period of mourning and the subsequent funeral.

Markle's presence would complicate the situation, as according to the source, there are disagreements about whether she should be present if Harry meets with the king and whether Prince William would agree to join them.