Meghan Markle Strikes Again: 'Diva Duchess' Mocks Royal Protocol and Claims Wardrobe Demands Felt 'Inauthentic'... As Husband Prince Harry Desperately Attempts To Make Amends With 'Dying' King Charles

Markle made a swipe at the royals both in her wardrobe requirements and how she felt "silenced" in her less than two years on the job. She and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down from their positions as senior working royals to seek an independent life in California in January 2020.

"It was different several years ago where I couldn’t be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time," Markle sniped in an interview with Bloomberg News.

"Let’s be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn’t seen pantyhose since movies in the 1980s. That felt a little bit inauthentic."

"That’s a silly example, but it is an example of when you want to dress the way you want to dress and say the things that are true, and you’re able to show up in that space really organically and authentically — that’s being comfortable in your own skin,” she huffed.

"That’s had different chapters in my life. Right now, I don’t feel that I need to prove anything."