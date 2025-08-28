Meghan Markle Strikes Again: 'Diva Duchess' Mocks Royal Protocol and Claims Wardrobe Demands Felt 'Inauthentic'... As Husband Prince Harry Desperately Attempts To Make Amends With 'Dying' King Charles
Five years after dramatically stepping down as a senior working member of the royal family, "Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle is still complaining about the protocols she had to follow and how she despised one particular wardrobe rule, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, moaned about having to wear pantyhose, claiming the fashion guideline followed by women in the family made her feel "inauthentic."
Pantyhose Felt 'Inauthentic'
Markle made a swipe at the royals both in her wardrobe requirements and how she felt "silenced" in her less than two years on the job. She and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down from their positions as senior working royals to seek an independent life in California in January 2020.
"It was different several years ago where I couldn’t be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time," Markle sniped in an interview with Bloomberg News.
"Let’s be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn’t seen pantyhose since movies in the 1980s. That felt a little bit inauthentic."
"That’s a silly example, but it is an example of when you want to dress the way you want to dress and say the things that are true, and you’re able to show up in that space really organically and authentically — that’s being comfortable in your own skin,” she huffed.
"That’s had different chapters in my life. Right now, I don’t feel that I need to prove anything."
Ignoring Tradition
Markle infamously wore pantyhose that were noticeably several shades too light for her skin tone during a garden party celebration for King Charles III several days after her May 2018 royal wedding to Harry, 40.
However, by January 2019, the pregnant newlywed had already ditched pantyhose, brazenly going bare-legged despite chilly and rainy winter conditions while visiting an animal rescue charity in London. She would continue to flaunt tradition during her final year with the royal family.
Ditching Protocol at the Royal Wedding
The topic of going bare-legged even dogged her nuptials with Harry, as Markle reportedly demanded that the little girls serving as her bridesmaids go bare-legged and not wear white tights.
Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, allegedly tried to sway Markle's decision by reminding her that it was protocol for the girls to wear tights at such a high-profile occasion.
"The Californian was uninterested in royal tradition," author Tom Bower wrote about Markle's response in his 2022 bombshell book Revenge. She won out in the end, as the girls were bare-legged at the wedding, with some showing noticeable discomfort by pulling and tugging at their shoes.
While Markle remains estranged from the royal family, Harry has been trying to make amends with his father as the monarch continues to battle cancer. The prince has lived in lonely exile with his wife in Montecito, Calif., while longing for the royal life he once had.
Not Dishing Dirt to Netflix
"I thought Meghan’s anecdote about pantyhose was ludicrous. In a story meant to remind us of how suffocating being a very brief member of the royal family was, Meghan tells the host, ‘I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the '80s when they came in the little egg," royal expert Kinsey Schofield sneered about the former Suits star's pantyhose gripe.
She added, "This is the same woman who waxed poetically about Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, on her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast," referring to the slimming undergarment that has the same effect as pantyhose.
Markle's interview, in which she grumbled about royal life, was released on Tuesday, August 26, the same day her second season of her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, was released.
"Meghan’s pity parties sell, and if I were Netflix, I would be angry that a far more personal interview was released the same day as her streaming program where we hardly get any insight into Meghan’s private life with Harry," Schofield noted.