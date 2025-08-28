Your tip
George Clooney, 64, Sparks Health Fears After Actor Abruptly Dropped Out of Venice Film Festival Due to Illness

George Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney's abrupt cancellation at the Venice Film Festival has sparked concern for his health.

Contact us by Email

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

George Clooney has sparked concern for his health after he abruptly dropped out of the Venice Film Festival due to an illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clooney, 64, was forced to scale back the press tour for his upcoming Netflix competition film Jay Kelly and missed the first day of the festival on Wednesday, August 27.

Insiders claimed the Ocean's Eleven star was also a no-show at a private dinner for the crew and cast, including director Noah Baumbach and co-stars Adam Sandler and Laura Dern, as well as Netflix executives.

Clooney Started Feeling Ill Day Before Film's Premiere

George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Clooney was seen out in Venice before his cancellation on August 27.

Several sources close to Jay Kelly reportedly said the 64-year-old started to feel unwell on Wednesday, though he did not appear to be feeling under the weather when he arrived at the Lido looking dashing in a navy suit and striped shirt.

Clooney was said to be advised to go home and get rest instead of doing press events so he could be ready to go for the movie's premiere on Thursday, August 28. He was later spotted in Venice around 4 P.M. local time on Wednesday, leaving the Hotel Excelsior and boarding a boat back to his home.

While the Oscar winner's condition was not believed to be anything serious, his sudden cancellation caused concern due to his reliable reputation, especially when it comes to press events, red carpets, and speaking with reporters.

George and Amal Clooney Host Co-stars at Lake Como Villa

George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Clooney was spotted taking a boat back to his home to rest up for his Netflix movie screening.

Clooney will need his rest for his jam-packed schedule on Thursday, including the star-studded screening of his film at the Sala Grande.

Before arriving in Venice, Clooney and his wife Amal hosted his Netflix co-stars at their $100million Lake Como villa.

Sandler and Dern, as well as Barbie director Greta Gerwig and U2 frontman Bono's daughter Eve Hewson, were said to attend the Clooneys' Lake Como festivities.

The Clooneys spoiled their guests and 8-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with a boat ride across the lake for lunch at Villa d'Este.

George and Amal Divorce Rumors

George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

The Clooneys have been rocked by divorce rumors.

Concerns for the actor's health are not totally unreasonable, given how busy Clooney has been as of late, between his Broadway debut and multiple projects.

Meanwhile, insiders claimed the health of his marriage has also taken a hit as Clooney drowns himself in work while Amal and the kids are living thousands of miles away in the U.K., where she has accepted a job at Oxford.

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed the human rights lawyer has been "feeling the strain" of Clooney's daunting schedule and grumpy attitude.

George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Amal has been 'feeling the strain' of her husband's busy schedule and grump attitude.

The insider shared: "George has been acting incredibly grumpy lately, and Amal is feeling the strain. He's been hard to handle, and friends are wondering what's really going on with him.

"Everyone's walking on eggshells."

Sources claimed the couple has struggled to reconnect and spend quality time lately because the actor has been "tied up and preoccupied with work."

They added: "Amal has complained to friends that even when they're at their beautiful home in Como, George will spend hours in another room instead of enjoying their time together. She keeps trying to figure out ways to help him relax, but it's like he just can't switch it off."

