George Clooney, 64, Sparks Health Fears After Actor Abruptly Dropped Out of Venice Film Festival Due to Illness

George Clooney has sparked concern for his health after he abruptly dropped out of the Venice Film Festival due to an illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clooney, 64, was forced to scale back the press tour for his upcoming Netflix competition film Jay Kelly and missed the first day of the festival on Wednesday, August 27.

Insiders claimed the Ocean's Eleven star was also a no-show at a private dinner for the crew and cast, including director Noah Baumbach and co-stars Adam Sandler and Laura Dern, as well as Netflix executives.