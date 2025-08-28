'Saturday Night Live' Branded a 'Toxic as Hell' Workplace as Cast Members Rush to Flee 'Dysfunction' Before Landmark 51st  Season

With new episodes just weeks away, Michaels has begun cleaning his house and has jettisoned some of the newest and freshest talent.

And on their way out, each has reflected on the horrors of making comedy magic.

Devon Walker, who appeared on the show for three seasons, was the first late-night player to announce his departure, posting on Instagram a plethora of behind-the-scenes photos from his time on the show, along with a scathing farewell note.

The 34-year-old seemed to hint his release came as a surprise, but may have been the best thing for his mental and physical health.

"Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool," he said, before changing his tone. "Sometimes it was toxic as hell.

"But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f---ed up lil family."