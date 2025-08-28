'Saturday Night Live' Branded a 'Toxic as Hell' Workplace as Cast Members Rush to Flee 'Dysfunction' Before Landmark 51st Season
As its landmark 51st season approaches, a steady stream of Saturday Night Live cast members and writers are leaving the late-night sketch show, RadarOnline.com can report.
But not before exposing the stressful working conditions under executive producer and creator Lorne Michaels.
With new episodes just weeks away, Michaels has begun cleaning his house and has jettisoned some of the newest and freshest talent.
And on their way out, each has reflected on the horrors of making comedy magic.
Devon Walker, who appeared on the show for three seasons, was the first late-night player to announce his departure, posting on Instagram a plethora of behind-the-scenes photos from his time on the show, along with a scathing farewell note.
The 34-year-old seemed to hint his release came as a surprise, but may have been the best thing for his mental and physical health.
"Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool," he said, before changing his tone. "Sometimes it was toxic as hell.
"But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f---ed up lil family."
Out The Door
Walker was soon joined on the unemployment line by Emil Wakim – a "featured player" who joined the show just last year.
Taking to his own Instagram, he called the news that he wouldn't be back a "real gut punch" in a lengthy, lower-case rant.
"every time i scanned into the building i would think how insane it is to get to work there," he said. "It was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life."
Veteran writer Celeste Yim chose to leave on their own after five seasons, but not before providing a hint at the chaos she was subjected to each week.
Yim, the show’s first openly nonbinary writer, said the work was "grueling" and they had to "sleep in their office" every week. They also revealed: "I got yelled at by random famous men, (and) some famous girls too."
Workplace Woes
Stories of SNL's high-pressure environment are plentiful, with many former writers and cast members detailing days and nights of sleeping in their offices, extreme competition and jealousy among actors with egos, a myriad of sexual hookups, and drugs. Lots and lots of drugs.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, SNL was referred to as a place where "abuse and toxicity are not just permitted but often celebrated." One of the most disturbing allegations was said to have happened more than 20 years ago, and involved a 17-year-old female and then-cast member Horatio Sanz.
Although Sanz denied any wrongdoing, his accuser claimed the comedian groped her butt and breasts without consent in full view of other cast members.
Serious Charges
The woman further claimed Sanz began "grooming her" two years before the alleged incident, when she was only 15 and running an SNL fanbase.
Andrew Brettler, Sanz’s lawyer, denied the allegations and said the accuser demanded a $7.5million payout before filing the original lawsuit.
Her lawyer scolded the show and network NBC at the time, saying as many as 18 company employees "knew or should have known" about Sanz’s alleged sexual misconduct.
Sanz and his accuser eventually reached an agreement in 2022, and the case was dismissed.