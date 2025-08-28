Gavin Newsom Warns Trump Hinted at Plans For Third Term as Prez During Private Oval Office Meeting — 'You Think He's Joking about 2028?'
Donald Trump is all in on a third presidential term, at least according to Gavin Newsom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The California governor is begging the country to "wake up" as he is claiming Trump is showing no signs of stepping down from the most powerful position in the world when his time is up.
Why Newsom Thinks Trump Is Here To Stay For Years
"I don't think Donald Trump wants another election," Newsom said during a live interview at a Sacramento summit hosted by Politico on Wednesday, August 27. "This guy doesn’t believe in free, fair elections."
The 57-year-old, who claimed he has "Trump 2028" hats sent to him by Trump's rabid fanbase, asked the audience: "You think he's joking about 2028?"
"Who spends $200million on a ballroom at their home and then leaves the house?" Newsom asked, referring to the controversial president's plans to build a massive state ballroom off the East Wing of the White House. "The rule of law is being replaced by the rule of Don."
Newsom also claimed he had a private 90-minute Oval Office meeting in February, when he traveled to Washington to push for federal disaster aid after Trump had threatened to withhold it amid the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles.
During their meeting, Trump reportedly pointed to a portrait of Franklin D Roosevelt, the only US president who served more than two terms in office.
"I said, 'I know exactly what you mean,'" Newsom said in the summit. "And then he went on and on about the third term."
He added: "Wake up. We're losing this country in real time. This is not bloviation, this is not exaggeration."
The 79-year-old has not confirmed he wants to stick around after 2028; however, when asked earlier this month whether he would run again for president, Trump said at the time, "No, probably not... I'd like to run. I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."
Newsom Has Been Mocking Trump For Weeks
Newsom and his team have been mimicking Trump's behavior for weeks on X, which includes writing in all caps and posting random memes. He has also taken it up a notch by selling signed Bibles for $100 on his merchandise shop... and they're already sold out.
In 2024, Trump was selling a "God Bless The USA" Bible for $60.
However, Newsom's decision to sell the Bible was not met with much fanfare from the right. During an episode of The Will Cain Show, the Fox News host went off on Newsom.
"He seems to have found ground, legs with the left by mocking President Trump," Cain raged on TV. "Like the ChatGPT personality, he's just borrowing now from President Trump, copying his style with X post, now he’s even going for his own MAGA style merch."
The California Governor Has Left Conservatives Raging
Cain continued and cried over the other items in Newsom's site: "The shop includes items like a 'Newsom was right about everything' hat, or he has a Newsom 2026 mug.
"He even has a bible priced at $100, and he tweets out already sold out. His personality is just a shadow. Shadows on the wall, a Xerox copy of others... but that works on the left."
In response, the Newsom Press Office X account joked: "Thank you for the promotion of our 'FANTASTIC' Patriot Shop, Will Cain!"
Dana Perino, another Fox News mouthpiece, is clearly not a fan of Newsom's tweeting, as she recently begged Newsom's wife to step in and put an end to the madness.
"You have to stop it with the Twitter thing," Perino begged on The Five. "I don’t know where his wife is? If I were his wife, I would say, 'You are making a fool of yourself, stop it!'"
The 53-year-old added: "Do not let your staff tweet, and if you are doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over."