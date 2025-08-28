Gavin Newsom Warns Trump Hinted at Plans For Third Term as Prez During Private Oval Office Meeting — 'You Think He's Joking about 2028?'

"I don't think Donald Trump wants another election," Newsom said during a live interview at a Sacramento summit hosted by Politico on Wednesday, August 27. "This guy doesn’t believe in free, fair elections."

The 57-year-old, who claimed he has "Trump 2028" hats sent to him by Trump's rabid fanbase, asked the audience: "You think he's joking about 2028?"

"Who spends $200million on a ballroom at their home and then leaves the house?" Newsom asked, referring to the controversial president's plans to build a massive state ballroom off the East Wing of the White House. "The rule of law is being replaced by the rule of Don."

Newsom also claimed he had a private 90-minute Oval Office meeting in February, when he traveled to Washington to push for federal disaster aid after Trump had threatened to withhold it amid the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles.