Meghan Snubs U.K. Again: Duchess Will Not Accompany Husband Prince Harry Across the Pond for Third Anniversary of Queen's Death

They released a statement that read: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Although the couple have made it clear they do not plan to return to the U.K. permanently, Meghan confessed there is something she pines for from her time across the pond.

In conversation with Tan France during a new episode of Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she shared: "One of the things I miss most about the U.K. is the radio stations."

Jokingly, she referred to it as a "grandma" station and disclosed that she now tunes into an U.S radio station "Mom Jeans", known for its selection of classic soft rock.