Meghan Markle

Meghan Snubs U.K. Again: Duchess Will Not Accompany Husband Prince Harry Across the Pond for Third Anniversary of Queen's Death

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has delivered a fresh snub to the U.K. by staying at home when Prince Harry returns to his homeland next month.

Aug. 28 2025, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle will snub another return to the U.K after insiders claim the Duchess has no intention of accompanying Prince Harry on a rare trip back to his homeland.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry is to fly back to London next month on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death for a charity awards ceremony.

Coming Home

Picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke is returning to the U.K. next month on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.

But once again, wife Meghan, 44, will stay at home in the U.S. with the couple's two children.

It will be the first time Harry has travelled back to the U.K. since losing a court battle over his security in May.

Meghan has not set foot in the U.K. for three years after controversially stepping back from royal duties and relocated back to the U.S. alongside her husband.

In 2020, the pair made headlines with their announcement to depart from their roles as working royals.

Staying Put

Picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan will remain in California with the couple's two children.

They released a statement that read: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Although the couple have made it clear they do not plan to return to the U.K. permanently, Meghan confessed there is something she pines for from her time across the pond.

In conversation with Tan France during a new episode of Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she shared: "One of the things I miss most about the U.K. is the radio stations."

Jokingly, she referred to it as a "grandma" station and disclosed that she now tunes into an U.S radio station "Mom Jeans", known for its selection of classic soft rock.

Making Up Mission

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry may use visit to heal old wounds with King Charles and brother Prince William.

Harry’s planned visit in May will raise speculation about whether the Duke will meet with either his estranged father King Charles or brother Prince William during the trip.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week Harry has quietly extended another olive branch to his cancer-stricken father — weeks after reps for the warring duo met at a private club in London for what's been described as a "secret peace summit."

According to a July 26 report, the 40-year-old has offered to share his official schedule of engagements with the royal family.

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Harry have not seen each other face-to-face since February last year.

The move is seen as an effort to further reduce tensions amid years of conflict that often see Harry's headline-making outings overshadow royals' official events in the news.

Sharing schedules could also pave the way for Charles and Harry to find their way to an in-person meeting for the first time since February 2024, when the 76-year-old granted his younger son a brief audience following his cancer diagnosis.

"Of course Harry cares about his father and worries about him," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"He's been kept in the dark about Charles' health status."

As Harry recently admitted in an interview, "I don't know how much longer my father has."

