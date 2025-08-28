Bitter Meghan Markle is 'Fuming' Over Public's Love of Kate Middleton and is Told to 'Get Over It' By Former Friend

That's the view of one-time pal Lizzie Cundy, an ex-British model, who was Meghan's first acquaintance when the royal first arrived in the U.K.

Cundy was cast aside by Meghan after she met future husband Prince Harry, but the model still has fond memories from the time they spent together in London.

Indeed, the 57-year-old previously recalled how, at their first meeting, Meghan asked her if she knew "any famous guys", explaining that she was single and "really loved" English men.

But looking at her old pal's new ventures, including her rebrand as a lifestyle guru, Cundy is encouraging Meghan to start afresh and stop trying to be someone she's not — and let go of her jealousy towards Kate.