Meghan Markle

Bitter Meghan Markle is 'Fuming' Over Public's Love of Kate Middleton and is Told to 'Get Over It' By Former Friend

Picture of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is still 'fuming' over Kate Middleton's popularity and has been told by a former pal to 'get over it.'

Aug. 28 2025, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle struggles to accept Kate Middleton's popularity and needs to "get over it", according to a former friend.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex is "fuming" about how unfavourably she's compared with the Princess of Wales and "can't relax" knowing her sister-in-law is so well received.

Meghan 'Needs To Start Afresh'

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan has been encouraged to stop trying to be 'Martha Stewart' and be more like her true self, by old pal Lizzie Cundy.

That's the view of one-time pal Lizzie Cundy, an ex-British model, who was Meghan's first acquaintance when the royal first arrived in the U.K.

Cundy was cast aside by Meghan after she met future husband Prince Harry, but the model still has fond memories from the time they spent together in London.

Indeed, the 57-year-old previously recalled how, at their first meeting, Meghan asked her if she knew "any famous guys", explaining that she was single and "really loved" English men.

But looking at her old pal's new ventures, including her rebrand as a lifestyle guru, Cundy is encouraging Meghan to start afresh and stop trying to be someone she's not — and let go of her jealousy towards Kate.

Jealously Towards Kate

picture of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Meghan is uncomfortable with how much the public adore Kate, saying Cundy.

Cundy told the Daily Mail: "It doesn’t matter how many pots of jam she makes, she has to stop pretending. She's not Martha Stewart," before adding Meghan "should be who she is."

The Brit believes Meghan can’t relax as she did in her early 30s — when they first met at a charity bash in London — because of how unfavorably she’s compared with the Princess of Wales.

She explained: "She's fuming how the public love Kate. She needs to stop being bitter, stop being angry and stop being 'poor me.'"

Fresh Swipe At Royals

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan claimed she was forced to wear nude-colored tights while on diuy as a royal.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week the Duchess of Sussex took a fresh pop at the Royals while promoting the second series of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The ex-Suits star, 44, moaned about being forced to wear "nude-colored" tights, which made her feel "inauthentic."

Asked if she found any "tension" between appearing "relatable" while also being a duchess, she replied, "No. I'm just being myself."

But she then could not resist reopening old wounds with her in-laws, including Kate, 43.

Meghan said: "It was different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time.

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess also moaned about husband Prince Harry's dull diet.

"It is an example of when you're able to dress the way you want to dress, and you're able to say the things that are true, and you're able to show up in a space really organically and authentically, that's being comfortable in your own skin."

Meghan also whined about husband Harry's dull diet and revealed he does not like lobster, to which guest chef José Andrés replied: "No way. And you married him?"

Harry, 40, does not appear in the programme, featuring in only two photos, one of which shows him dancing with his new wife at their wedding reception in 2018, two years before the couple fled to the U.S.

