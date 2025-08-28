Your tip
Home > Royals News > Sarah Ferguson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Prince Andrew’s Marriage Death Laid Bare — Including How His Ex Sarah Ferguson Used Brutal Five-Word Code to Tell Friends It Was Over

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Secrets of Prince Andrew’s marriage emerged, including Sarah Ferguson’s brutal five-word code to signal it was over.

Aug. 28 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sarah Ferguson used a discreet five-word code with close friends to signal that her marriage to Prince Andrew was collapsing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 65-year-old Duchess of York married Andrew in 1986, but the union faltered within a few years.

They separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, though they have since maintained a notably close relationship, still living under the same roof at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ferguson and Andrew separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, 62, has now claimed during the darkest days of their marriage Ferguson resorted to cryptic language to share her true feelings about Andrew's behavior.

A source quoted in his new book on the couple said: "When things were especially rough, she would say 'The ranch is getting closer.' It was her way of letting friends know the marriage was on its last legs."

The phrase, Lownie adds, was a reference to Ferguson's mother Susan Barrantes, who left her family in the 1970s to live in Argentina with polo player Héctor Barrantes.

Another insider said: "It was a brutal little code. Sarah didn't want to spell it out, but everyone who knew her understood that once she used those words, the end was coming."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson used a secret code to signal her marriage was ending.

The claim about the code appear in Lownie's new bombshell unauthorized biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which charts Andrew's life from naval officer to disgraced royal.

The Duke of York, now 65, stepped back from public duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

His reputation has continued to unravel, with opinion polls showing he remains by far the most unpopular senior royal.

Royal reporter Richard Eden, speaking in a recent television documentary, said: "Who knows what could come out? The Royal Family still lives in fear, frankly, of what could emerge about Andrew."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Despite the split, they still live together at Royal Lodge.

RadarOnline.com has already reported how Lownie's biography has sparked huge unease inside the palace, with courtiers worried fresh details of Andrew's private life will prolong the damage to the monarchy's image.

Respected historian Lownie spent four years on his biography project, submitting hundreds of Freedom of Information requests to government departments. He said many were refused.

Lownie said: "Clearly there are details people have picked up on and run with. That's inevitable in these sorts of books. If they're to earn trust, they have to show they're not hiding things."

Among his revelations is a portrait of Andrew's life today, described as lonely and limited as he languishes in royal exile due to his scandalous link to sex trafficker Epstein and his jailed madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew’s reputation crumbled after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Lownie said: "I don't think he has any public future. I would say his private future is pretty limited too. He lives in Royal Lodge, plays golf, watches television, and presumably sees his grandchildren – he is living the life of a retired man."

The book also highlights how Sarah Ferguson's support for Andrew has remained steadfast despite their divorce.

Yet the five-word code suggests the cracks were evident long before the separation.

As one source put it: "Sarah's code was blunt but effective. It told you everything you needed to know about how far the marriage had deteriorated – without her ever having to say the words outright."

