EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Prince Andrew’s Marriage Death Laid Bare — Including How His Ex Sarah Ferguson Used Brutal Five-Word Code to Tell Friends It Was Over

They separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, though they have since maintained a notably close relationship, still living under the same roof at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

The 65-year-old Duchess of York married Andrew in 1986, but the union faltered within a few years.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, 62, has now claimed during the darkest days of their marriage Ferguson resorted to cryptic language to share her true feelings about Andrew's behavior.

A source quoted in his new book on the couple said: "When things were especially rough, she would say 'The ranch is getting closer.' It was her way of letting friends know the marriage was on its last legs."

The phrase, Lownie adds, was a reference to Ferguson's mother Susan Barrantes, who left her family in the 1970s to live in Argentina with polo player Héctor Barrantes.

Another insider said: "It was a brutal little code. Sarah didn't want to spell it out, but everyone who knew her understood that once she used those words, the end was coming."