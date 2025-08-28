Meghan Markle Slips and Makes Bold Claim About 'Having a Secret Child' As Rumors Spread 'Diva Duchess' Has Spent Years 'Hiding Secret Daughter' From The World
Meghan Markle unintentionally fed into bombshell rumors that she's hiding a secret daughter during a new episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After internet trolls sparked speculation that her niece is actually her offspring, Markle, 44, made an unusual comment that she has a "secret child" while talking to guest Chrissy Teigen, teasing if she could hide such a thing.
'My Child You've Never Heard Of'
The ladies were making crafts with Markle's beloved dried flowers when she slipped up and called the Hawthorn flower an "Honsworth," causing Teigen's mind to oddly drift into thinking it was a child's name.
"I was like, You have a kid named Honsworth?'" the former swimsuit model, 39, asked.
Markle slyly joked, "My child, you've never heard of."
Duchess of Sussex made sure to add, "By the way, if I could have kept a secret like that, I mean, impressive," about the notion of privately having a child before she married Prince Harry, 40, in 2018.
Whispers About a Secret Daughter
While Markle was having a giggle with Teigen about a child the world doesn't know about, the topic has been a subject of online speculation.
Rumors surfaced in September 2024 that a controversial German filmmaker was going to expose the former royal's big secret in a documentary for the country's ZDF network.
Ultimately, Ulrike Grunewald's film Harry the Lost Prince didn't touch on the subject and instead focused on the increasingly isolated life the couple lives in Montecito, Calif., after so prominently walking away from their jobs as senior working royals in 2020.
Some Internet "sleuths" have speculated in the past that Markle's niece, Noelle Rasmussen, 31, is actually her daughter and not the offspring of estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, 50.
Noelle has sung Meghan's praises in the past, raving in 2018: "I've always really looked up to her, like a big sister I never had. She took me shopping for kids' books and clothes."
Proud Parents
Markle is a proud mother of two, welcoming her first child, Prince Archie, in May 2019, just a few weeks shy of her first anniversary of marrying Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
While Archie, 6, received a royal baptism and accompanied the couple on a tour of South Africa in his first public appearance, his little sister has had no taste of a regal life.
Princess Lilibet, 4, was born in Santa Barbara, California, in June 2021, following the couple's spectacular departure from the royal family in Britain the year prior.
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Gripped by Same Paranoia' That Haunted His Tragic Mom Princess Diana Before He Fled Royal Family for New Life in America With Meghan
Emotional Revelation
Meghan and Harry began dating in July 2016 after being set up on a blind date, and she finally divulged who said "I love you" first.
During a newly released Season 2 episode of With Love, Meghan, ultra-curious guest Tan France asked the former Suits star, "Was there a moment you were like, ‘I know that I love this guy?'” referring to Harry.
Meghan began telling the Queer Eye star, 42, how she and her prince went on a camping trip to Botswana on their third date, causing him to react, “You fell in love on your third date? So you really had time to fall in love those few days?"
“You really get to know each other when you’re in a little tent together," she responded before France jumped in to raise the million-dollar question, “Did you tell him first, or did he tell you?”
“He told me,” Meghan sweetly replied as France noticed how she was starting to "blush" about sharing such a private moment.