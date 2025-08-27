Katy Perry Brands Ex Orlando Bloom 'Family for Life' During Bitter Multimillion Dollar Mansion Trial Against U.S. Veteran as Pop Star Reveals She's Seeking 'Justice'
Katy Perry has set the record straight on where she stands with with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom stands.
While testifying in her multi-million real estate fight against an 85-year-old U.S. veteran, the pop star said the actor will be a part of her "family for life" despite their breakup, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Perry, 40, who is currently on tour, testified virtually on Tuesday, August 26, the same day her daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with the actor, celebrated her fifth birthday.
Katy Perry's Legal Battle Over 85-Year-Old Veteran's Home
Sources close to the case reportedly said Perry was cross-examined for about an hour – and was dressed in what those inside the Los Angeles courtroom described as "pajamas" attire.
Perry has been locked in the bitter legal battle over 1-800-Flowers founder Carl Westcott's Montecito estate since 2020, when she struck a $15million deal to buy the 8.9-acre property from the ailing vet.
Westcott initially tried to back out of the deal, arguing he was on painkillers and not of sound mind when he signed the contract.
The singer's team took the senior citizen to court and in 2023 a judge ruled in Perry's favor, upholding the original contract. She took possession of the home in May 2024 and has countersued for $6million in damages.
Katy Perry Testifies Virtually in Real Estate Battle
Perry has argued the prolonged legal battle has cost her millions in damages, including deferred maintenance, structural defects and loss of rental income.
Bloom was pulled into his ex-fiancée's court fight when it was revealed he allegedly paid for the property through an LLC, not the pop star.
Westcott's attorneys have argued because of this, Perry does not have a financial stake in the property, which she has pushed back on.
The singer insisted she and Bloom were "family for life" regardless of their relationship status.
Perry also claimed she would still benefit from the purchase of the Montecito mansion even if she did not allegedly disclose her post-breakup financial ties to the Lord of the Rings star.
Katy Perry Declares She's 'Seeking Justice'
The former American Idol judge had another defiant moment during her testimony when a lawyer asked if she stood to gain money or anything else from taking her fight to trial.
Perry shot back, "Justice," and while she would not explicitly say whether or not she would benefit financially, she cryptically stated, "I stand to lose money if it doesn’t work in my favor."
Westcott has not been in court due to his health rapidly deteriorating as he has been diagnosed with Huntington's disease and is bedridden.
His son Chart previously told an outlet he was eager to hear Perry's testimony, which he said would "let me know that there's an actual human being in there” with any shred of “empathy and compassion left."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Split After 9 Years
As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry and Bloom ended their engagement and went their separate ways in July after dating for nine-years – and months of rumors swirling about their relationship being on the rocks.
The ex-couple began dating in 2016 after meeting at an awards show afterparty. They split in 2017 but reconciled later that year and on Valentine's Day 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean star proposed.
While life appeared to be good for the couple, who welcomed their only child together in August 2020, they never made it to the alter.