EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Utterly Barmy' Dream of Playing Sinéad O'Connor Revealed — 'Shaving Your Head's Not Enough!'
Britney Spears has told friends she would be the perfect choice to play Sinéad O'Connor in an upcoming biopic on the troubled singer, but insiders tell RadarOnline.com the idea is "utterly barmy" given Hollywood's determination to cast Natalie Portman in the role.
The film, inspired by O'Connor's 2021 autobiography Rememberings, is being developed by Irish production company ie: entertainment, which also executive-produced the acclaimed documentary Nothing Compares.
Producers Prefer Natalie Portman For The Role
O'Connor, who died in London at the age of 56 in July 2023 after struggles with mental health issues, was said to have been in early discussions about a dramatization of her life before her death.
Portman, 44, is now considered the frontrunner for the role, with producers believing she has the physical likeness and acting depth to portray the Grammy-winning singer after she shaved her head for V for Vendetta.
Spears, 43, has been telling confidantes her own infamous head-shaving incident in 2007 gives her a unique claim to the part, according to sources.
Spears Is The Perfect Fit?
"Britney thinks she already lived through that raw, shaved-head look which Sinéad made iconic, and she feels that makes her the natural choice," a source close to the singer claimed.
"She's joked that she's got more experience with clippers than Portman ever will – and her own mental health issues that make her a good fit to play Sinéad."
Industry insiders were quick to downplay her chances.
One Hollywood casting executive said: "Britney is a pop icon in her own right, but shaving your head's not enough to step into Sinéad's shoes. This is about embodying a whole spirit and struggle – not just a haircut."
Another film insider added: "Producers want someone who can capture Sinéad's ferocity and vulnerability. That's why Portman is the top choice."
Hollywood Weighs Triple-Actress Concept
Earlier reports suggested that O'Connor herself had imagined a "triptych approach" to her biopic, with three actresses playing her at different life stages, an idea sources said was both a nod to the Catholic Church's trinity and a satirical jab at the institution she often clashed with.
Among those once considered were Demi Moore, 61, and Saoirse Ronan, 29.
Irish star Niamh Algar, 33, was also mentioned for an early-life portrayal.
For Spears, the link between her own turbulent public breakdown and O'Connor's battle with fame and institutions appears to fuel her fascination.
A friend of the pop star claimed: "Britney sees parallels between her struggles with the media and mental health, and what Sinéad went through. She feels like she understands that world better than most actors."
Biopic 'Isn't A Concert Comeback'
O'Connor's life was marked by both extraordinary artistry and personal tragedy.
Her son Shane O'Connor died by suicide at the age of 17 in January 2022 after leaving a Dublin hospital where he was under suicide watch.
An inquest heard the pair had a complex but intensely close relationship. Sinéad identified her son's body and died herself just 18 months later.
Her father, Sean O'Connor, told Dublin District Coroner's Court "they loved each other madly" and that his daughter was also struggling with mental health issues at the time of his grandson's death.
One producer familiar with the project said: "People love Britney, but this isn't a concert comeback opportunity for a pop singer – it's a demanding biopic of one of Ireland's most uncompromising artists.
"Natalie Portman is one of the actresses filmmakers trust to deliver that level of portrayal."