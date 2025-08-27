EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Utterly Barmy' Dream of Playing Sinéad O'Connor Revealed — 'Shaving Your Head's Not Enough!'

The film, inspired by O'Connor's 2021 autobiography Rememberings , is being developed by Irish production company ie: entertainment, which also executive-produced the acclaimed documentary Nothing Compares.

Britney Spears has told friends she would be the perfect choice to play Sinéad O'Connor in an upcoming biopic on the troubled singer, but insiders tell RadarOnline.com the idea is "utterly barmy" given Hollywood's determination to cast Natalie Portman in the role.

Spears, 43, has been telling confidantes her own infamous head-shaving incident in 2007 gives her a unique claim to the part, according to sources.

Portman, 44, is now considered the frontrunner for the role , with producers believing she has the physical likeness and acting depth to portray the Grammy-winning singer after she shaved her head for V for Vendetta.

O'Connor, who died in London at the age of 56 in July 2023 after struggles with mental health issues, was said to have been in early discussions about a dramatization of her life before her death.

Spears believes her 2007 head-shaving experience makes her perfect for the role, according to sources.

"Britney thinks she already lived through that raw, shaved-head look which Sinéad made iconic, and she feels that makes her the natural choice," a source close to the singer claimed.

"She's joked that she's got more experience with clippers than Portman ever will – and her own mental health issues that make her a good fit to play Sinéad."

Industry insiders were quick to downplay her chances.

One Hollywood casting executive said: "Britney is a pop icon in her own right, but shaving your head's not enough to step into Sinéad's shoes. This is about embodying a whole spirit and struggle – not just a haircut."

Another film insider added: "Producers want someone who can capture Sinéad's ferocity and vulnerability. That's why Portman is the top choice."