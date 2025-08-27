EXCLUSIVE: Fresh 'Sex and the City' Feud Erupts — as Mr. Big Star Chris Noth Sides With Sarah Jessica Parker's Nemesis Kim Cattrall in Pair's Brutal and Never-ending Showbiz War

In a bold move, Noth, 70, was the only one among the original cast of SATC to publicly wish her a happy birthday, commenting online: "Happy Birthday Kim!"

His gesture has been "interpreted as an endorsement of Cattrall in her feud with Parker," a source told us.

Cattrall is best known for her portrayal of Samantha Jones in SATC (1998–2004), and although she made only a brief cameo in And Just Like That...'s second season in 2023, her absence loomed large throughout the revival.

The feud between Cattrall and Parker, 60, has simmered for years.

It kicked off with salary disputes after Parker was promoted to executive producer, and intensified after Cattrall revealed at the 2004 Emmys they were not friends, blasting: "We're professional actresses, we have our own separate lives."