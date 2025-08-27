Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Kim Cattrall
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh 'Sex and the City' Feud Erupts — as Mr. Big Star Chris Noth Sides With Sarah Jessica Parker's Nemesis Kim Cattrall in Pair's Brutal and Never-ending Showbiz War

Photo of Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall
Source: MEGA

This 'Sex and the City' feud doesn't seem like it will end anytime soon.

Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Kim Cattrall's longstanding feud with Sarah Jessica Parker is still raging – and this time, Chris Noth has joined her side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cattrall, 69, recently reignited tensions with Parker when she liked an Instagram comment calling her the true driving force behind Sex and the City, just as the spinoff And Just Like That... concluded amid backlash and declining fan sentiment.

Cattrall Reignites Feud With Parker

Photo of Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall
Source: MEGA

Cattrall reignited her feud with Parker online.

In a bold move, Noth, 70, was the only one among the original cast of SATC to publicly wish her a happy birthday, commenting online: "Happy Birthday Kim!"

His gesture has been "interpreted as an endorsement of Cattrall in her feud with Parker," a source told us.

Cattrall is best known for her portrayal of Samantha Jones in SATC (1998–2004), and although she made only a brief cameo in And Just Like That...'s second season in 2023, her absence loomed large throughout the revival.

The feud between Cattrall and Parker, 60, has simmered for years.

It kicked off with salary disputes after Parker was promoted to executive producer, and intensified after Cattrall revealed at the 2004 Emmys they were not friends, blasting: "We're professional actresses, we have our own separate lives."

Noth 'Publicly Sides' With Cattrall In Birthday Shoutout

Photo of Kim Cattrall
Source: @kimcattrall/Instagram

Noth publicly wished Cattrall a happy birthday on Instagram.

But Parker publicly maintained they were "friends" and argued Cattrall had been unfairly "vilified" over money.

The tension deepened in 2018, when Parker offered condolences on the death of Cattrall's brother – only for Cattrall to rebuff them, calling the Hocus Pocus actress a "cruel hypocrite."

An insider remarked about the ongoing war and Noth's fresh backing of Cattrall: "Chris is fully aware of his actions. By clearly standing with Kim, he's making it clear to Sarah Jessica – this is the end for us as well."

The same sentiment is backed by fans and other industry insiders, with observers saying the Instagram birthday greeting "felt like a definitive break from Parker."

Decades of Tension: From Salary Disputes to Personal Tragedy

Photo of Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: MEGA

Fans saw Noth’s greeting as support for Cattrall in the feud.

"He felt totally abandoned," another source claimed, referring to Noth's perspective on his own career disaster in 2021, when sexual assault allegations led to his Mr. Big character being written off And Just Like That... after years of him romancing Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the show.

He was then "frozen out" by Hollywood, sources tell us.

One insider claimed: "Sarah didn't lift a finger to help him. That's something he'll never forgive."

A friend said about Cattrall: "Kim has no time for fake friendships and will never forgive – or pretend to forgive – Sarah. Chris standing up for her now is vindication of her stance."

Insiders Say Parker Feels Betrayed As Alliances Shift

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall
Source: MEGA

Cattrall refuses to forgive Parker or maintain a fake friendship, according to sources.

In contrast, sources close to Parker claim she feels deep betrayal.

"This is the ultimate bit of back-stabbing," an insider said.

"Carrie's Mr. Big just became Samantha Jones' biggest cheerleader. It's hurt Sarah as she likes to be seen by the public as a goody-goody, wholesome person with no enemies.

"But plenty in the industry – especially Kim and Chris – know it is a fake mask she uses, as behind closed doors she is as b----- and catty as they come."

