Madeleine McCann Update: Prime Suspect's Future Behind Bars Up In The Air As Secret Meeting Is Held to Determine Convicted Rapist's Fate

Time could be running out on the chance to find justice for the girl, who went missing in 2007 while on a family vacation to Portugal at just three years old.

The prime suspect in the decade-old search for missing Madeleine McCann could soon be set free, RadarOnline.com has learned.

However, the convicted sex offender has never been charged in connection with the case and has denied any involvement. New searches for clues in Portugal last month came up empty, and prosecutors are running out of charges to hold him on.

He has been the main person of interest in McCann's disappearance since 2020, when police found old pieces of children's clothing and photos of children the same age as McCann at a factory he owned.

Court president Dr Janina Schaffert said: "A review procedure is pending before the competent criminal enforcement chamber concerning possible orders for supervision of conduct. The criminal enforcement chamber must hear the convicted person orally before making its decision."

However, an exact date for that hearing will remain a mystery. If he is let out, he could be strapped to an ankle monitor to track his whereabouts.

Schaffert explained: "Since the criminal enforcement proceedings are not public as a whole, neither the hearing date and its content nor the decision of the criminal enforcement chamber may be made public. I ask for your understanding in this matter."

Brueckner has nearly completed his seven-year sentence for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same resort two years before McCann vanished.