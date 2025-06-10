Madeleine McCann Update: Cops Send Samples of 'Clothing and Bones' Found For Testing During New Hunt For Missing Toddler — As Walls On Prime Suspect Close In

A search of longtime prime suspect Christian Brueckner's Portugal home was initially deemed unsuccessful.

Authorities had been combing scrubland near Praia da Luz, Portugal, near where the three-year-old child vanished, with JCBs, radar, and fingertip searches, in hopes of finding vital clues.

But now, with the search called off, any chance of solving the decades-old case could lie in tiny fragments of clothes and animal bones that have been sent to Germany for testing.

According to the Berlin Morning Post, a source said: "Several objects have apparently been discovered, which are now being examined in more detail by the police in the laboratory.

"As Portuguese media report, clothing debris and bones were found, among other things.

"The investigators have not officially commented on whether the finds could have anything to do with Madeleine's disappearance, but that is clearly their hope."