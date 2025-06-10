Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Madeleine McCann

Inside Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect's Creepy Lair — Exposing His Chilling Obsession With Tiny Children and 'Kidnapping Stories'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Madeleine McCann disappearance prime suspect Christian Brueckner had a stash of kids' clothes and toys in his sinister lair.

June 10 2025, Published 7:47 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The prime suspect in the case of missing British youngster Madeleine McCann hid a stash of creepy objects including kids' swimming costumes in his abandoned factory lair.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the information has been exposed in a new documentary which details how Christian Brueckner was obsessed with small children.

Article continues below advertisement

Skin-Crawling Discovery

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kids' swimming costumes, a toddler bike and toys found at Brueckner's property.

Article continues below advertisement

The fresh investigation includes a dossier of overwhelming circumstantial evidence includes images of kids' swimming costumes, a toddler bike and toys found at his property.

And the documentary revealed how cops found a mask, guns and child kidnap stories where Brueckner describes using kidnap chemical ether to take a mum and tot outside a preschool.

Details have also emerged about the existence of an 80gb hard drive containing images and a laptop key, which may be key in persuading investigators of Madeleine’s death.

And the documetary placed Breuckner at the key Maddie search location of the Arades Dam, in Portugal.

Article continues below advertisement

Sick Kidnap Stories

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The new documentary exposed sick kidnap stories told by the German.

Article continues below advertisement

We can also reveal one document puts the suspect at the location where he allegedly confessed by supposedly saying "she did not scream" as he discussed the British toddler with an associate.

The documentary also reveals sick child kidnap stories where Breuckner wrote: "A very small girl enters the room. She's definitely not older than five.

"Blonde, long hair tied in pigtails bounces cheekily back and forth as she comes towards me. I feel like I'm in paradise right now."

Online messages uncovered from Brueckner show him bragging to another sicko that he really wanted to "capture something small and use it for days".

He even threatened it wouldn't matter "if the evidence is destroyed afterwards" and gleefully added: "I'll make a lot of films... hehe."

Article continues below advertisement

The documentary on the police files on Maddie represents the biggest leap forwards in understanding of the case since German police revealed Brueckner as a suspect in 2020.

It contains an interview with Irish holiday rep Hazel Behan, 41, who Brueckner was cleared of raping in 2005 at trial in Germany last year

Brueckner refuses to answer police questions or provide an alibi, but has never been formally charged over the disappearance of murder of Madeleine McCann.

He has insisted his innocence in letters while his lawyers continue to maintain he had nothing to do with the taking or killing of Maddie.

Article continues below advertisement

Latest Search Called Off

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Embedded Image

Mrs. Kelce? Wedding Placement Detail Revealed That Has Left Fans Convinced Taylor Swift Got Secretly Married to NFL Star Boyfriend Travis

Embedded Image

Too Dirty for OnlyFans! Bonnie Blue 'Has Porn Site Account Axed' Over 'Extreme Content' — Leaving Her 'Without $800,000-a-Month Pay Checks'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

A fresh hunt for Madeleine was called off after just three days.

The most recent search for evidence was a three-day dig in an area of scrubland near Praia da Luz where Brueckner was known to have wild camped.

German and Portuguese police used JCB-type machines and ground-penetrating radar, but found "nothing of consequence" dashing hopes of pinning Brueckner with DNA evidence

RadarOnline.com last week revealed how madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann were left "crushed, frustrated and devastated" after the search was called off so soon.

An insider told us: "It's another crushing blow.

"The McCanns were optimistic something may materialize from the search, but the fact it’s now over after just a short time is naturally frustrating and devastating.

"They will never give up hope of finding their daughter."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.