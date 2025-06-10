Inside Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect's Creepy Lair — Exposing His Chilling Obsession With Tiny Children and 'Kidnapping Stories'
The prime suspect in the case of missing British youngster Madeleine McCann hid a stash of creepy objects including kids' swimming costumes in his abandoned factory lair.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the information has been exposed in a new documentary which details how Christian Brueckner was obsessed with small children.
Skin-Crawling Discovery
The fresh investigation includes a dossier of overwhelming circumstantial evidence includes images of kids' swimming costumes, a toddler bike and toys found at his property.
And the documentary revealed how cops found a mask, guns and child kidnap stories where Brueckner describes using kidnap chemical ether to take a mum and tot outside a preschool.
Details have also emerged about the existence of an 80gb hard drive containing images and a laptop key, which may be key in persuading investigators of Madeleine’s death.
And the documetary placed Breuckner at the key Maddie search location of the Arades Dam, in Portugal.
Sick Kidnap Stories
We can also reveal one document puts the suspect at the location where he allegedly confessed by supposedly saying "she did not scream" as he discussed the British toddler with an associate.
The documentary also reveals sick child kidnap stories where Breuckner wrote: "A very small girl enters the room. She's definitely not older than five.
"Blonde, long hair tied in pigtails bounces cheekily back and forth as she comes towards me. I feel like I'm in paradise right now."
Online messages uncovered from Brueckner show him bragging to another sicko that he really wanted to "capture something small and use it for days".
He even threatened it wouldn't matter "if the evidence is destroyed afterwards" and gleefully added: "I'll make a lot of films... hehe."
The documentary on the police files on Maddie represents the biggest leap forwards in understanding of the case since German police revealed Brueckner as a suspect in 2020.
It contains an interview with Irish holiday rep Hazel Behan, 41, who Brueckner was cleared of raping in 2005 at trial in Germany last year
Brueckner refuses to answer police questions or provide an alibi, but has never been formally charged over the disappearance of murder of Madeleine McCann.
He has insisted his innocence in letters while his lawyers continue to maintain he had nothing to do with the taking or killing of Maddie.
Latest Search Called Off
The most recent search for evidence was a three-day dig in an area of scrubland near Praia da Luz where Brueckner was known to have wild camped.
German and Portuguese police used JCB-type machines and ground-penetrating radar, but found "nothing of consequence" dashing hopes of pinning Brueckner with DNA evidence
RadarOnline.com last week revealed how madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann were left "crushed, frustrated and devastated" after the search was called off so soon.
An insider told us: "It's another crushing blow.
"The McCanns were optimistic something may materialize from the search, but the fact it’s now over after just a short time is naturally frustrating and devastating.
"They will never give up hope of finding their daughter."