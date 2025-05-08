Your tip
Fresh Charges for Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner — Who'll Remain Locked Up After 'Offenses Against Prison Guards'

Split photo of Christian Brueckner, Madeleine McCann
Source: MEGA

Christian Brueckner's new charges could extend his time behind bars.

Profile Image

May 8 2025, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann disappearance case has been hit with new charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Christian Brueckner, 48, was set to be released from prison in September, but now could spend up to an additional year behind bars after being charged with offenses against prison guards.

McCann Suspect Accused of 'Verbal Assault' and Aggressive Behavior Behind Bars

christian brueckner madeline mccann suspect
Source: MEGA

Brueckner was set to be released from prison in September at the end of his seven-year sentence.

Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence for rape in a separate case, is set to appear before magistrates in Lehrte, Germany, next Thursday for his latest charges.

Sources claimed the 48-year-old has been accused of acting aggressively and making "verbal assaults" against Sehnde Prison staff.

Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters confirmed Brueckner is facing new charges: "It's true there is another case against Christian B. It's not pending here, but with the public prosecutor's office in Hildesheim. Therefore I can't tell you anything about it."

Prosecutors Said the 'Clock is Ticking' in Charging the Suspect

Kate and Gerry McCann
Source: MEGA

Potential tiem behind bars for Brueckner would be a major win for the McCanns and prosecutors.

He has additionally been accused of similar behavior towards staff at another prison where he began his sentence and is expected to go to trial over those offenses in Oldenburg, Germany, in July.

If Brueckner is sentenced to more time behind bars, it will be a major win for Madeleine's parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, as well as prosecutors who have been under intense pressure to bring charges against the sexual predator.

After a judge cleared Brueckner of charges in an unrelated sex crimes case last year, prosecutors confessed the "clock is ticking," as the court ruling resulted in his release following the end of his time served in his current sentence.

Sources claimed "minor" charges are now being stacked against the McCann suspect to keep him behind bars.

madeleine mccanns suspect off the hook
Source: MEGA

McCann has been missing since 2007.

One insider said: "He is among the most dangerous sex offenders in Europe. German detectives will not let this sick b------ out of prison without a fight."

Brueckner has been the prime suspect in McCann's disappearance since 2020, when police discovered discarded pieces of children's clothing and photos of children the same age as McCann at a factory he owned.

Satellite navigation also uncovered Brueckner spent time at an isolated reservoir in Algarve, which was combed over by divers.

At the time of McCann's disappearance, Brueckner lived in a farmhouse in Praia da Luz, where the British toddler was on vacation with her family when she went missing from their rental apartment in May 2007.

madeleine mccann cops launch urgent appeal retrail christian brueckner
Source: MEGA

At the time of McCann's disappearance, Brueckner was living in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Despite the extensive investigation, prosecutors have been at a standstill on bringing charges against Brueckner.

Prosecutors are now said to be awaiting a decision in an appeal against Brueckner being cleared of sex crimes in Portugal.

Wolters added: "Our appeal process is ongoing. It's not clear when a decision will be made."

As RadarOnline.com reported, investigators received a major boost in funding after Brueckner was cleared of the separate charges.

Investigators Receive Major Funding Boost in Search For Missing Toddler

madeleine mccann suspect christian brueckner new charges
Source: MEGA

Ministers approved a special Home Office grant totaling £108,000, around $143,000, to support the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Grange investigation.

With the newly approved grant, British police have spent over £13million or $17.2million on the search.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Ministers have approved a request to provide up to £108,000 for Operation Grange in 2025-26. In line with our Special Grant processes, funding for Operation Grange is approved on an annual basis."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who oversees Operation Grange, said: "We continue to support Madeleine’s family to understand what happened on the evening of 3 May 2007 in Praia da Luz. Our thoughts remain with the family."

