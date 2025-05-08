Fresh Charges for Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner — Who'll Remain Locked Up After 'Offenses Against Prison Guards'

He has additionally been accused of similar behavior towards staff at another prison where he began his sentence and is expected to go to trial over those offenses in Oldenburg, Germany, in July.

If Brueckner is sentenced to more time behind bars, it will be a major win for Madeleine's parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, as well as prosecutors who have been under intense pressure to bring charges against the sexual predator.

After a judge cleared Brueckner of charges in an unrelated sex crimes case last year, prosecutors confessed the "clock is ticking," as the court ruling resulted in his release following the end of his time served in his current sentence.

Sources claimed "minor" charges are now being stacked against the McCann suspect to keep him behind bars.