Jailed Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Could Walk Free in DAYS — Sparking Rush by Cops to Charge Him Over Youngster's Disappearance

Cops are racing to charge Madeleine McCann's prime suspect Christian Brueckner before he becomes a free man in a matter of days.

Brueckner was identified as the prime Madeleine suspect in 2020, 13 years after the youngster's disappearance.

The German national, who is suspected of killing the three-year-old in Portugal in 2007, panicked Investigators due to his surprise acquittal last year.

Now witnesses in Madeleine's case have been called to secret meetings to prepare for the eventuality of ­charges being brought against Brueckner

A source close to the case in Germany said: "Normally a move like his bid for an early release would be laughed out of court.

"But everyone is very nervous after what happened with his rape trial last year.

"The court was surprisingly favourable to him.