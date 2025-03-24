Jailed Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Could Walk Free in DAYS — Sparking Rush by Cops to Charge Him Over Youngster's Disappearance
Cops are racing to charge Madeleine McCann's prime suspect Christian Brueckner before he becomes a free man in a matter of days.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Brueckner, 48, is seeking early release from a 2019 jail term for a rape at the same resort the Brit youngster went missing.
The German national, who is suspected of killing the three-year-old in Portugal in 2007, panicked Investigators due to his surprise acquittal last year.
Now witnesses in Madeleine's case have been called to secret meetings to prepare for the eventuality of charges being brought against Brueckner
A source close to the case in Germany said: "Normally a move like his bid for an early release would be laughed out of court.
"But everyone is very nervous after what happened with his rape trial last year.
"The court was surprisingly favourable to him.
"Brueckner's lawyers know they need to go for this now, in case an appeal against his acquittal is allowed.
"That will create a new arrest warrant and he’ll be stuck behind bars.
"Madeleine prosecutors still have firepower they can rely on — but they are nervous.
"As soon as Brueckner is free he will disappear and likely never be seen again. We’ve seen it time and time again over the years with other offences — and even his own lawyers have said it.
"He cannot be released. That would mean disaster for the McCann case and parents Gerry and Kate.
"That is why prosecutors are making their preparations. Charging over Madeleine would be the only ace left up their sleeve for keeping Christian B behind bars.
"Let's hope they don't need it."
In October a German court cleared Brueckner of unrelated rape and sex abuse offences in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.
But in 2019 he was sentenced to seven years in jail for the 2005 rape of an American woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal.
It is that sentence that keeps him behind bars currently and which runs out in September.
A court is currently considering an appeal against the acquittal, which could yet see him face a retrial.
His lawyers are trying to get him released now, before the appeal decision can be made.
Such a move would normally be considered to have no chance, but prosecutors are unsure what the court's decision might be.
If a court decides to free Brueckner, Madeleine lawyers will appeal against the decision.
It could delay any release by a few months.
However, if that appeal is denied the only option they will have left is to charge over Madeleine, who disappeared on May 3, 2007, also in Praia da Luz.
That would grant a new arrest warrant, which they could use for keeping the suspect behind bars.
It would also allow time for their current appeal to run its course in the hope that will see Brueckner face a retrial over a series of attack claims.
The Penal Enforcement Chamber in Germany will rule on the early release application, which will be heard in private.
Any appeal on that decision would be transferred to the court in Celle, Germany.
But Madeleine McCann charges would not mean immediate answers on what happened to her.
Under German law the contents of case files cannot be released before a trial.
But Brueckner’s team will be handed the full evidence file for the first time within a matter of months of any charges.
The file is said to run to thousands of pages.
Brueckner was named a prime suspect in McCann's disappearance in 2020.
Police said a call was made to his number on May 3 — placing his phone in Praia da Luz when Madeleine vanished.