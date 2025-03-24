Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Madeleine McCann

Jailed Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Could Walk Free in DAYS — Sparking Rush by Cops to Charge Him Over Youngster's Disappearance

madeleine mccann cops launch urgent appeal retrail christian brueckner pp
Source: MEGA

The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, Christian Brueckner, could be a free man in days.

March 24 2025, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cops are racing to charge Madeleine McCann's prime suspect Christian Brueckner before he becomes a free man in a matter of days.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Brueckner, 48, is seeking early release from a 2019 jail term for a rape at the same resort the Brit youngster went missing.

Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann cops launch urgent appeal retrail christian brueckner
Source: MEGA

Brueckner was identified as the prime Madeleine suspect in 2020, 13 years after the youngster's disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

The German national, who is suspected of killing the three-year-old in Portugal in 2007, panicked Investigators due to his surprise acquittal last year.

Now witnesses in Madeleine's case have been called to secret meetings to prepare for the eventuality of ­charges being brought against Brueckner

A source close to the case in Germany said: "Normally a move like his bid for an early release would be laughed out of court.

"But everyone is very nervous after what happened with his rape trial last year.

"The court was surprisingly favourable to him.

Article continues below advertisement

"Brueckner's lawyers know they need to go for this now, in case an appeal against his acquittal is allowed.

"That will create a new arrest warrant and he’ll be stuck behind bars.

"Madeleine prosecutors still have firepower they can rely on — but they are nervous.

"As soon as Brueckner is free he will disappear and likely never be seen again. We’ve seen it time and time again over the years with other offences — and even his own lawyers have said it.

"He cannot be released. That would mean disaster for the McCann case and parents Gerry and Kate.

"That is why prosecutors are making their preparations. Charging over Madeleine would be the only ace left up their sleeve for keeping Christian B behind bars.

"Let's hope they don't need it."

Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann polish woman dna match
Source: MEGA

Brueckner's release would be disastrous for Madeleine's parents, Gerry and Kate McCann.

Article continues below advertisement

In October a German court cleared Brueckner of unrelated rape and sex abuse offences in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

But in 2019 he was sentenced to seven years in jail for the 2005 rape of an American woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

It is that ­sentence that keeps him behind bars currently and which runs out in September.

A court is currently considering an appeal against the acquittal, which could yet see him face a retrial.

His lawyers are trying to get him released now, before the appeal decision can be made.

Such a move would normally be considered to have no chance, but prosecutors are unsure what the court's decision might be.

Article continues below advertisement

If a court decides to free Brueckner, Madeleine lawyers will appeal against the decision.

It could delay any release by a few months.

However, if that appeal is denied the only option they will have left is to charge over Madeleine, who disappeared on May 3, 2007, also in Praia da Luz.

That would grant a new arrest warrant, which they could use for keeping the suspect behind bars.

It would also allow time for their current appeal to run its course in the hope that will see Brueckner face a retrial over a series of attack claims.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Netflix to Offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New Contract — as Rogue Royals Could Cash In on 30th Anniversary of Diana's Death

Photo of Larry Tamblyn

The Standells Founding Member Larry Tamblyn Dead at 82 — Rock Legend's Family Shares Emotional Tribute Honoring His 'Incredible Life'

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007, from the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal while on a family vacation.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Penal Enforcement Chamber in Germany will rule on the early release application, which will be heard in private.

Any appeal on that decision would be transferred to the court in Celle, Germany.

But Madeleine McCann charges would not mean immediate answers on what happened to her.

Under German law the contents of case files cannot be released before a trial.

But Brueckner’s team will be handed the full evidence file for the first time within a matter of months of any charges.

The file is said to run to thousands of pages.

Brueckner was named a prime suspect in McCann's disappearance in 2020.

Police said a call was made to his number on May 3 — placing his phone in Praia da Luz when Madeleine vanished.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.