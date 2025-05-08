Elon Musk Is ‘Killing’ Children, Bill Gates Claims — After Tesla Owner Makes Major USAID Cuts in 'Evil Billionaire Villain' Move
Bill Gates is now claiming Elon Musk is killing kids due to his cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development.
The federal agency is responsible for distributing foreign aid around the world, but now thanks to the DOGE boss that is no more, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” Gates said in a new interview. The 69-year-old called out Musk for risking an uptick in numerous diseases including HIV, polio, and measles.
He added: "I’d love for (Musk) to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money."
Gates has already declared to give his remaining fortune to his charity, the Gates Foundation, over the next 20 years.
He explained in a blog post: "People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that 'he died rich' will not be one of them.
"There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people."
"That is why I have decided to give my money back to society much faster than I had originally planned," the Microsoft founder added.
Musk's 'Legion' of Children
Musk – who has at least 14 known children with four different women – may be "killing" kids, but he is also aiming to father at least 5,000 of them according to a previous report.
"Musk is convinced that mankind's very survival is threatened by a dwindling population, and he is said to have resolved to 'seed the Earth' with more human beings of high intelligence," a source said.
The 53-year-old also reportedly prefers to use IVF so he can select the baby’s sex – nearly all of his kids are boys.
Gigi Hadid's Family Endorse Her Relationship With Bradley Cooper Despite 20-YEAR Age Gap As They Boast 'She's Never Been Happier' In Snipe At Ex Zayn Malik
Musk has urged new mothers to have their baby by caesarean section as he believes it maximizes the child’s skull size... and the size of its brain.
The billionaire is said to have a goal of bringing more kids into the world, calling them a "legion," which refers to a military unit used by the Roman army which featured thousands of soldiers, another report claimed.
He allegedly texted one of his baby mamas Ashley St. Clair: "To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates," and he's also being accused of buying the X platform – previously known as Twitter – in order to find more women to have his babies.
The SpaceX boss denied the claims.
Stay Quiet Or Else...
For now, it seems Musk may want to keep his baby plans out of the spotlight, at least that's what St. Clair previously claimed.
The internet personality – who revealed her son's name is Romulus St. Clair – claimed she was approached by Musk's “longtime fixer,” Jared Birchall, after she gave birth in September 2024.
Birchall allegedly urged St. Clair not to reveal her relationship with Musk, promising financial support for her silence. The agreement would also reportedly prohibit her from speaking publicly about the controversial figure.
Musk is said to have offered the 26-year-old a one-time $15million payment, as well as $100,000 a month until the child turned 21, in exchange for staying quiet.