Elon Musk Is ‘Killing’ Children, Bill Gates Claims — After Tesla Owner Makes Major USAID Cuts in 'Evil Billionaire Villain' Move

"The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” Gates said in a new interview. The 69-year-old called out Musk for risking an uptick in numerous diseases including HIV, polio, and measles.

He added: "I’d love for (Musk) to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money."

Gates has already declared to give his remaining fortune to his charity, the Gates Foundation, over the next 20 years.