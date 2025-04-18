Madeleine McCann Update: Investigators Get Huge $143K Boost as Prime Suspect in Tot's Disappearance is Set to Be Released From Prison

With the newly approved grant, British police have spent over £13million or $17.2million on the search.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Ministers have approved a request to provide up to £108,000 for Operation Grange in 2025-26. In line with our Special Grant processes funding for Operation Grange is approved on an annual basis."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who oversees Operation Grange, said: "We continue to support Madeleine’s family to understand what happened on the evening of 3 May 2007 in Praia da Luz. Our thoughts remain with the family."

Scotland Yard's investigation team has been reduced as German police have headed the investigation for the last five years.