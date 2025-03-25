Why Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Should 'Never Go Free' — According to Reporter Who Says He Looked 'Pure Evil in the Eye' at Court

With only days before Brueckner's possible release from prison, authorities are trying to do everything they can to prevent him from being back on the streets.

As the prime suspect in the McCann case, he is currently in prison in his native Germany for a separate rape charge and is pushing for an early release.

While the 48-year-old has never been charged with any crimes in connection with the toddler's 2007 disappearance from a Portuguese hotel, he was allegedly linked to the crime through a call made to his mobile phone on the night the young girl went missing.