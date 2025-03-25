Why Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Should 'Never Go Free' — According to Reporter Who Says He Looked 'Pure Evil in the Eye' at Court
The prime suspect in the disappearance of toddler Madeleine McCann "should never go free."
After sitting down in court for months during the trial, a reporter has insisted the suspect, Christian Brueckner, 48, should remain behind bars and never be released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With only days before Brueckner's possible release from prison, authorities are trying to do everything they can to prevent him from being back on the streets.
As the prime suspect in the McCann case, he is currently in prison in his native Germany for a separate rape charge and is pushing for an early release.
While the 48-year-old has never been charged with any crimes in connection with the toddler's 2007 disappearance from a Portuguese hotel, he was allegedly linked to the crime through a call made to his mobile phone on the night the young girl went missing.
The reporter, who sat in the courtroom, told The Sun UK: "Prosecutors must be ready to charge him over the disappearance of Madeleine."
If Brueckner is allowed to walk away a free man, the reporter suggested it would be a disaster for the McCann family – especially because his lawyers have hinted he would leave Germany.
With the prime suspect in the case possibly becoming a free man, the young girl's parents might not receive closure or justice for their daughter.
The reporter urged the court to reject Brueckner's lawyers' pleas for the early release.
According to the reporter, during Brueckner's trial last year, Dr. Christian Riedemann said the pedophile was a psychopath in the top "1% of abnormal" and called him "one of the absolute top dangerous people."
He added: "A new victim is to be expected soon."
As his release date approaches, police are working to bring charges in the McCann case to keep him behind bars.
A source close to the investigation told the Sun: "Normally a move like his bid for an early release would be laughed out of court.
"But everyone is very nervous after what happened with his rape trial last year. The court was surprisingly favorable to him.
"Brueckner's lawyers know they need to go for this now, in case an appeal against his acquittal is allowed. That will create a new arrest warrant and he'll be stuck behind bars."
According to the site, key witnesses have been brought in for private meetings as prosecutors prepare for the possibility of charging Brueckner with McCann's disappearance – decades after she went missing and was never found.
Yankees Fan Favorite Brett Gardner's Son's Cause of Death Ruled Out as Asphyxiation — As Investigation Goes On Following Shock Passing of Teen During Family Trip in Costa Rica
In one of the most famous unsolved cases in history, back in May 2007, the 3-year-old disappeared from her family's apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal's Algarve region while her parents dined at a nearby bar.
Following a massive manhunt, no trace of the young girl was ever found – and the investigation still continues today.