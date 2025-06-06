EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine McCann's Parents 'Crushed, Frustrated and Devastated' After High-Profile Search for Youngster's Body Near Prime Suspect's 'Rat Run' is Officially Called Off

A group of 30 officers was seen searching scrubland on foot before dismantling the cordon tape around 4pm.

Attention now turns to prime suspect Brueckner's impending release from jail, when he is expected to flee from Germany and slip away for good.

Prosecutors have until September to rustle up an extension to his sentence to guarantee the opportunity to bring him to justice in the event of conclusive evidence.

At least five abandoned stone farmhouses and barns were scoured in the area, where Brueckner is known to have lived in a "wild camp".

Particular attention was paid to a farmhouse where 2007 satellite images showed what appeared to be a white tent.

A trench was dug out with an excavator and officers returned today to conduct a close fingertip search.