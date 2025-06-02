Madeleine McCann Hunt Takes Huge Twist as Cops Put Up Tents Beside Suspect's Former Home — With Huge New Search for World's Most Famous Missing Girl Starting Again in Hours

Police have narrowed in on 21 privately owned homes and land, which they plan to investigate this week.

A new search of the town Praia da Luz has been launched in the ongoing investigation of the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Madeleine went missing from her parents' vacation apartment in the middle of the night on May 3, 2007.

Now, German police are reportedly returning to the small town in Algarve in search of new evidence. The new area of focus will consist of the rural areas between the Ocean Club resort, where the McCann family was staying at the time Madeleine went missing, and Brueckner's previous home.

A German authority said of the newly-defined search radius: "The search will take place on 21 privately-owned pieces of land which in some cases are open and not fenced off.

"Wells, ruins and water storage tanks will be searched.

"The landowners haven't had to be asked for permission and they can't stop the searches from continuing if they turn up because police will be acting with a judicial warrant."