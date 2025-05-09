Your tip
Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann Suspect 'Wanted to Capture Something Small and Use It' as Vile Messages Reveal Potential Kidnapper's Disturbing Motive Amid Cold Case

Split photo of Madeleine McCann, Christian Brueckner
Source: MEGA

Christian Brueckner is responsible for Madeleine McCann's disappearance according to some.

May 9 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner discussed his goal of finding "something small and use it for days," in a Skype chat, which German police are said to have discovered.

During a 2016 home search of Brueckner's home, police allegedly found vile messages and writings on his hard drive – all while the young girl's whereabouts continue to be a mystery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

What Was On The Hard Drive?

brueckner
Source: MEGA

Christian Brueckner's hard drive was allegedly filled with vile content.

According to a report, the hard drive – found underneath Brueckner's buried dog – included messages said to have been written by Brueckner, and showed his fantasies about drugging a young girl and her mother outside of a preschool before abusing the child.

They are also said to have found a Skype chat in which Brueckner allegedly wrote he wanted to “capture something small and use it for days."

Investigators reportedly discovered 75 swimsuits for adolescent girls, as well as photographs depicting child abuse.

mcann search
Source: mega

Brueckner has long been considered the prime suspect in McCann's disappearance.

The now 48-year-old – who is currently serving a seven-year sentence for rape in a separate case – has long been considered the prime suspect in McCann's disappearance, who went missing in 2007 while on a family vacation on Portugal at just three years old.

At the time, the toddler's parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, were looked at as suspects before being cleared.

In 2020, Brueckner police discovered discarded pieces of children's clothing and photos of children the same age as McCann at a factory he owned, and also learned he spent time at an isolated reservoir in Algarve – which was divers combed over.

Despite an extensive and long investigation – and even with German authorities claiming they have evidence Brueckner is responsible for the McCann's disappearance – prosecutors have yet to bring charges against Brueckner.

Rotting in Prison

Brueckner was scheduled to be released from prison in September 2024, however, he may now find himself staying behind bars after he was charged with acting aggressively and making "verbal assaults" against prison staff.

Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters confirmed the new charges, and said: "It's true there is another case against Christian B. It's not pending here, but with the public prosecutor's office in Hildesheim. Therefore I can't tell you anything about it."

Insiders claimed Brueckner is being hit with "minor" charges in hopes he never sees the light of day again.

mcann
Source: MEGA

The 3-year-old went missing in 2007 during a family vacation.

"He is among the most dangerous sex offenders in Europe. German detectives will not let this sick b------ out of prison without a fight," the source said.

According to a reporter who once sat in on Brueckner's trial, a doctor named Dr. Christian Riedemann said he is in the top "1% of abnormal" and called him "one of the absolute top dangerous people."

"A new victim is to be expected soon," he added at the time.

The Investigation Continues

madeleine mccann suspect christian brueckner new charges
Source: MEGA

Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year sentence for rape in a separate case.

In April 2025, investigators received an increase in funding in hopes of continuing their fight to learn what truly happened to McCann. Ministers approved a special Home Office grant totaling around $143,000, to support the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Grange investigation.

"We continue to support Madeleine’s family to understand what happened on the evening of 3 May 2007 in Praia da Luz. Our thoughts remain with the family," Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell said.

