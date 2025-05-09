Madeleine McCann Suspect 'Wanted to Capture Something Small and Use It' as Vile Messages Reveal Potential Kidnapper's Disturbing Motive Amid Cold Case

During a 2016 home search of Brueckner's home, police allegedly found vile messages and writings on his hard drive – all while the young girl's whereabouts continue to be a mystery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner discussed his goal of finding "something small and use it for days," in a Skype chat, which German police are said to have discovered.

According to a report , the hard drive – found underneath Brueckner's buried dog – included messages said to have been written by Brueckner, and showed his fantasies about drugging a young girl and her mother outside of a preschool before abusing the child.

The now 48-year-old – who is currently serving a seven-year sentence for rape in a separate case – has long been considered the prime suspect in McCann's disappearance, who went missing in 2007 while on a family vacation on Portugal at just three years old.

At the time, the toddler's parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, were looked at as suspects before being cleared.

In 2020, Brueckner police discovered discarded pieces of children's clothing and photos of children the same age as McCann at a factory he owned, and also learned he spent time at an isolated reservoir in Algarve – which was divers combed over.

Despite an extensive and long investigation – and even with German authorities claiming they have evidence Brueckner is responsible for the McCann's disappearance – prosecutors have yet to bring charges against Brueckner.