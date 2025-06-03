Madeleine McCann 'Crime Scene' Revealed: Cops Set to Deploy Radar Technology, Trawl Trenches and 'Rat Run' Used by Prime Suspect in Massive New Search For Missing Youngster's Body

RadarOnline.com can reveal the search for the missing British tot is currently focussed on a patch of scrubland very close to where she vanished almost two decades ago, when she was just three, and a property connected to the prime suspect in the case, Christian Brueckner .

German police officers and forensic experts have started digging in the search for the youngster.

A source said: "It's now or never."

They face a race against time to charge Brueckner , who is currently nearing the end of his prison sentence for raping a U.S. woman in 2005.

Around 30 German police officers, including forensic experts, are investigating her disappearance and will be aided by radars which can scan 15ft underground.

Cops are working on theories Maddie or her pyjamas might have been dumped in trenches like this.

Police were closing dirt roads and putting up tents in Atalaia, next to Praia, on Monday, June 2.

One area under scrutiny was a rat run for prolific thief Brueckner and leads to the property where carried out the rape he’s behind bars for in Germany.

The police are acting on a theory the three-year-old or her pyjamas might have been dumped in trenches near the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz where her family were staying in May 2007.

Christian Brueckner's current prison sentence is nearing its end and cops are running out of time to charge him.

The search comes weeks after new clues linking Brueckner to the Madeleine case were revealed.

He is due for release in September, has never been charged over the toddler, and denies involvement.

Investigators need forensic evidence to charge him.

An investigation source said: "German cops know it is now or never so they need to push ahead with every credible tip they have.

"Following Brueckner's trial last year someone contacted them with theories on where anyone who took Madeleine might have dumped her, or her clothes.