Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann 'Crime Scene' Revealed: Cops Set to Deploy Radar Technology, Trawl Trenches and 'Rat Run' Used by Prime Suspect in Massive New Search For Missing Youngster's Body

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The new search for Madeleine McCann is underway as tents are set up near to where the British tot vanished nearly two decades ago.

June 3 2025, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Police have started the fresh dig for Madeleine McCann – with tents erected at the "crime scene" in Portugal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the search for the missing British tot is currently focussed on a patch of scrubland very close to where she vanished almost two decades ago, when she was just three, and a property connected to the prime suspect in the case, Christian Brueckner.

Article continues below advertisement

Police Acting On 'New Theory'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

German police officers and forensic experts have started digging in the search for the youngster.

Article continues below advertisement

Around 30 German police officers, including forensic experts, are investigating her disappearance and will be aided by radars which can scan 15ft underground.

They face a race against time to charge Brueckner, who is currently nearing the end of his prison sentence for raping a U.S. woman in 2005.

A source said: "It's now or never."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cops are working on theories Maddie or her pyjamas might have been dumped in trenches like this.

Article continues below advertisement

The police are acting on a theory the three-year-old or her pyjamas might have been dumped in trenches near the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz where her family were staying in May 2007.

One area under scrutiny was a rat run for prolific thief Brueckner and leads to the property where carried out the rape he’s behind bars for in Germany.

Police were closing dirt roads and putting up tents in Atalaia, next to Praia, on Monday, June 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Race Against Time To Charge Prime Suspect

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Christian Brueckner's current prison sentence is nearing its end and cops are running out of time to charge him.

Article continues below advertisement

The search comes weeks after new clues linking Brueckner to the Madeleine case were revealed.

He is due for release in September, has never been charged over the toddler, and denies involvement.

Investigators need forensic evidence to charge him.

An investigation source said: "German cops know it is now or never so they need to push ahead with every credible tip they have.

"Following Brueckner's trial last year someone contacted them with theories on where anyone who took Madeleine might have dumped her, or her clothes.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cops were given a tip Brueckner may have dumped Maddie near his house.

Article continues below advertisement

"They told cops about trenches that were dug in Praia at the time Madeleine disappeared — and the house where Brueckner had lived on the edge of the village.

"Of course, all these places have been searched over and over again — but now they have a new weapon in their ground-scanning radar.

"It means they don't need to dig for the sake of it. But as soon as they spot anything of interest they are ready to excavate and check it.

"With time running out they are praying they get a breakthrough."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Rapper Seen in Shocking New Video Berating a Young Cassie for 'Whack' Singing — Before Howling Woman Turns Court Hearing into Total Mayhem

Embedded Image

More Pain For David Hasselhoff as Coroner's Report Shows 'Baywatch' Star's Ex Pamela Bach Had Cocktail of Drugs in System Before Suicide

Article continues below advertisement

Main Objective Is 'Signs Of Maddie's Body'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cops are searching near Brueckner's cottage for the missing girl, seen here with a distinctive mark in her right eye, even though he didn't live there when Brit disappeared.

The search is the first official police action in Portugal since the Arades Dam, around 30 miles from Praia, was scoured in 2023.

Unconfirmed reports suggested a tipster had sent images to German detectives of the Praia sites where they believe Madeleine could be buried — or items, such as pyjamas, could have been dumped.

The source added: "Brueckner is still the only suspect and he still maintains silence with German cops. But they have been studying him closely and looking at the way he behaves

"They think his pattern of behaviour is to return to familiar places after he has committed a crime.

"That's why they want to search his cottage – even though he didn't live there in 2007 when Madeleine vanished."

A well-placed Portuguese source said: "These will be land searches only. The main objective is to look for any signs of Madeleine’s body."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.